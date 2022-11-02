Avatar: The Way of Water trailer released

News

Watch the latest trailer for James Cameron's new sci-fi epic and sequel to Avatar.
3 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

(L-R): Ronal, Tonowari, and the Metkayina clan in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s highly anticipated follow-up to Avatar, has at last been released.

Avatar won several Academy Awards and is the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water is a direct sequel, and it opens in cinemas on 15 December this year. 

For a quick recap on the first film, read our review of the Avatar 3D re-release.

Watch the trailer

To promote the release, 20th Century Studios is projecting a light show of massive proportions featuring highlights from the film over the Niagara Falls. Yes, you read that right.

In Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. 

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Read: I rewatched James Cameron’s Avatar so you don’t have to

The Way of Water is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, from a story by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Avatar: The Way of Water is out on 15 December, 2022. Check your local cinema’s website for presale information.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

