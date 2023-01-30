Australian streaming regulation news welcomed by the screen sector

Representatives of Australia’s screen industry have welcomed the release of Australia’s new National Cultural Policy in Melbourne and a concrete timeline to deliver an investment obligation for more Australian stories on streaming platforms.

‘In the second half of this year, legislation will be introduced to the Parliament and on 1 July next year, Australian content obligations will apply to the streaming companies,’ said Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP, speaking at the National Cultural Policy Launch today at Melbourne’s Esplanade Hotel.

Under the banner of Make it Australian, the screen industry has taken part in a five-year-long campaign for regulation to ensure that global streaming platforms play their part in ensuring Australian audiences have access to Australian stories on these digital platforms.

‘This is an important moment that acknowledges the importance of the government delivering on this commitment to the screen industry,’ said Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner. ‘The release of the National Cultural Policy brings this long-awaited regulation one step closer. The hard part now will be in negotiating the detail of this policy to get that right.’

Australian Writers’ Guild Executive Director Claire Pullen said: ‘We know there is a hunger for Australian stories here and abroad, and the creative talent to tell them is ready and willing. We need investment in the creators who generate enduring stories and ongoing intellectual property.’

Australian Directors’ Guild President Rowan Woods said: ‘Directors and writers are the authors of Australian screen stories, but as creative workers, we often struggle to survive without fair rates of pay and continuity of employment. The ADG welcomes steps to regulate the streamers: for them to partner with screen directors and writers; to invest in our artistry; and to invest in the Australian culture from which they profit.’

The Make it Australian campaign is focused on ensuring that global streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have some minimum investment levels of Australian content and that all platforms that supply content to Australians improve their support for Australian children’s, drama, and documentary content.

The industry is proposing that the major streaming platforms should be required to spend 20% of their local revenue on new Australian drama, documentary and children’s content and that fair ‘terms of trade’ be instituted to enable the development of local IP.

A streaming quota that requires such services to reinvest 20% of their combined estimated $2.4 billion annual revenue into local content would result in the investment of $480 million a year into new Australian content (approximately 400 hours of new content a year).

MEAA Chief Executive Erin Madeley said the government had listened to stakeholders and shown it was prepared to act to reinvest in the sector and lift the wages of arts workers.

‘Arts Minister Tony Burke is to be commended for pushing through this new policy so soon after the election in the face of so many competing priorities for the new government,’ she said.“’ Madeley said. ‘It shows just how importantly the Albanese government views the arts and cultural sector.

‘[It] provides a solid framework for the arts going forward, and it recognises the central role that the arts and arts workers play in our national story and as a major part of the economy. The policy also places a welcome emphasis on participation in artistic and creative activities at a community level so that all Australians, whatever their background or their age, wherever they live, can benefit from cultural activity.’

Background

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, and Disney+ currently have no obligation to invest any of their revenue in Australian stories, unlike commercial free-to-air and Foxtel subscription tv.



The most recent ACMA figures show that in 2021-22, the five major streaming platforms spent $253.7 million on 55 commissioned or co-commissioned Australian programs. These are the programs that meet the objectives of the Australian screen industry for both cultural value, job creation and growing the Australian screen industry.



In the same year, a further $81.4 million was spent on ‘acquired’ Australian sport, Australian adult drama or documentary genres – chiefly existing titles changing ownership.

The Make it Australian proposal for streaming regulation includes: