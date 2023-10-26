News

 > Film > News

Australian-helmed film The Aegean wraps production in Greece

Jacob Richardson has completed his film The Aegean, describe as a 'sweeping epic' with an Australian and international cast.
26 Oct 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Greek rapper Light and British actor Nicky Dune in The Aegean. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Australian production company Film Focus Productions has returned from the Greek Islands where they just wrapped production on their international feature film The Aegean.

Directed by Australian Jacob Richardson and co-produced by Aida Vucic and Allisa Tsukimori, The Aegean is described by Film Focus as ‘a sweeping and ambitious epic’.

The film tells the story of Hector, a widowed Greek fisherman who grapples with ageing in a world that seems to have forgotten him. His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Theodore, a resourceful and optimistic teenager in desperate need of a savior. United by their struggles, they embark across the Aegean Sea, discovering newfound purpose and the redemptive power of friendship.

Costas Mandylor and Nicky Dune in The Aegean. Image supplied.

The international cast of The Aegean features actors from Australia, Austria, the UK, and Greece. Costas Mandylor, known for his role in the SAW franchise, plays Hector, and British actor Nicky Dune will make his international feature film debut as Theodore.

The film also features the debut acting performance of Greek rapper Light, who plays the ‘charming yet sinister’ businessman Khristos.

Director Jacob Richardson said that the film explores universal themes such as ‘grief, loss, and pain’, drawing from ‘the ancient Greek ideal of Xenia’, which represents the hospitality extended to those in need. The film was inspired by Richardson’s personal experiences, particularly the grief his grandfather experienced after his grandmother’s passing.

The film was shot on the tiny and lesser-known Greek island of Kythira. According to Richardson, Kythira offered ‘a stunning, natural backdrop’ for the film, in contrast to more developed Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini.

The Aegean has ambitions to be showcased at major film festivals worldwide, Film Focus confirmed.

The Aegean‘s release date is yet to be determined.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Film News Opinions & Analysis Reviews Shorts
More
Opinions & Analysis

Scarygirl tells a story of human-nature connection through Australian animation

Scarygirl, in cinemas now, emulates a toy aesthetic to teach kids about the natural world and the need for human-nature…

The Conversation
Sweet Juices. Image is of a dark bathroom with orange light coming through a slatted window. A woman of Asian appearance and long dark hair sits on the toilet looking despondent, while a bearded man in a striped apron stands in the bath looking at his phone.
Amplify Collective

Interview with the creatives behind Sweet Juices

In conversation with Sydney-based co-directors Will Suen and Sejon Im, and their irreverent and rumbustious short film, ‘Sweet Juices’.

Christy Tan
Reviews

All of Us Strangers review: a ghost story of love captured in the afterlight of eternity

Weekend director Andrew Haigh one-ups that lovelorn tale of lost souls in a film that will leave you aching for…

Stephen A Russell
News

The Sloth Lane: Leslie Jones voices a cheetah in Screen Queensland-funded film

The Sloth Lane revolves around a family of sloths, voiced by a mix of Aussie and international actors, who embark…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Saltburn review: Fennell's film is wicked fun

The Promising Young Woman filmmaker is clearly having fun with our expectations ... as is the stellar cast.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login