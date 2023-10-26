Australian-helmed film The Aegean wraps production in Greece

Australian production company Film Focus Productions has returned from the Greek Islands where they just wrapped production on their international feature film The Aegean.

Directed by Australian Jacob Richardson and co-produced by Aida Vucic and Allisa Tsukimori, The Aegean is described by Film Focus as ‘a sweeping and ambitious epic’.

The film tells the story of Hector, a widowed Greek fisherman who grapples with ageing in a world that seems to have forgotten him. His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Theodore, a resourceful and optimistic teenager in desperate need of a savior. United by their struggles, they embark across the Aegean Sea, discovering newfound purpose and the redemptive power of friendship.

Costas Mandylor and Nicky Dune in The Aegean. Image supplied.

The international cast of The Aegean features actors from Australia, Austria, the UK, and Greece. Costas Mandylor, known for his role in the SAW franchise, plays Hector, and British actor Nicky Dune will make his international feature film debut as Theodore.

The film also features the debut acting performance of Greek rapper Light, who plays the ‘charming yet sinister’ businessman Khristos.

Director Jacob Richardson said that the film explores universal themes such as ‘grief, loss, and pain’, drawing from ‘the ancient Greek ideal of Xenia’, which represents the hospitality extended to those in need. The film was inspired by Richardson’s personal experiences, particularly the grief his grandfather experienced after his grandmother’s passing.

The film was shot on the tiny and lesser-known Greek island of Kythira. According to Richardson, Kythira offered ‘a stunning, natural backdrop’ for the film, in contrast to more developed Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini.

The Aegean has ambitions to be showcased at major film festivals worldwide, Film Focus confirmed.

The Aegean‘s release date is yet to be determined.