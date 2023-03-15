Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café gets a launch date

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café, a new comedy series created by Australian comedy trio Aunty Donna, is set to premiere on ABC iView on 12 April. From that evening (9pm to be specific), all six episodes will be available to stream for your viewing pleasure.

The show follows the adventures of three friends – Aunty Donna members Mark, Zach and Broden – who run a trendy Melbourne café. Together they’re working to create the best joint in the neighbourhood … despite not having any of the necessary skills. The weekly adventures of the trio will range from dealing with bad reviews, to calming evil spirits who have a penchant for Gardening Australia.

Watch the official trailer below

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café features original songs, zany characters, celebrity cameos, and ‘constant left turns’, with a story that highlights the friendship between the three characters and their desire to create something special.

The series stars Mark Samuel Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane, alongside a cast that includes Gaby Seow, Sally-Anne Upton, Michelle Brasier, Vidya Rajan, and Mish Wittrup. Special guest stars include Richard Roxburgh, Pia Miranda, Nazeem Hussain, Miranda Tapsell, Shaun Micallef, Tony Martin, Melanie Bracewell, Steven Oliver, Sam Pang, and Sammy J.

The creators of the show expressed their excitement about the upcoming premiere, thanking ABC, Screen Australia, and Vic Screen for their involvement in the project.

‘HELLO IT IS US AUNTY DONNA AND NOT AN EVIL ROBOT THAT HAS TAKEN MARK ZACH AND BRODEN HOSTAGE. WE ARE SO EXCITED FOR ALL THE HUMANS TO SEE OUR NEW COMEDY PROGRAM AUNTY DONNA’S COFFEE CAFE. WE ARE ESPECIALLY THANKFUL TO THE ENTITIES KNOWN AS ABC AND SCREEN AUSTRALIA AND VIC SCREEN BUT MOSTLY WE ARE THANKFUL TO ALL THE MACHINES THAT WORK TIRELESSLY FOR US WITH NO THANKS. WE ARE FINE AND DO NOT NEED HELP NOR RESCUE,’ they said.

The production was headed by Haven’t You Done Well Productions, with principal production investment from the ABC and Screen Australia in association with Vic Screen.

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe will air on ABC TV on Wednesdays at 9 pm from 12 April.