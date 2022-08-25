Aunty Donna score their first narrative comedy series for ABC

The ABC and Screen Australia have announced that Australia’s ‘rock stars of comedy’, Aunty Donna, are making their first foray into narrative comedy with the brand-new half hour series Aunty Donna’s Untitled Project.

Filming from next week in Melbourne and starring Aunty Donna’s Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane, the series follows the story of three best mates running a trendy cafe down one of Melbourne’s less-than-iconic laneways.

‘ABC audiences first got a taste of Aunty Donna in 2014 in Fresh Blood,’ said Todd Abbott, ABC Head of Comedy. ‘We couldn’t be more excited to have them back where they belong and to be the home of their first narrative comedy series. Strap yourselves in … this is going to be a wild ride.’

Screen Australia’s Head of Online Lee Naimo said: ‘We’ve been proud to support Aunty Donna throughout their career as they’ve gone from strength to strength creating original content and building a cult audience online, from their Fresh Blood series to 1999 through Skip Ahead and Glennridge Secondary College on YouTube.

‘Naturally we’re delighted to support their first foray into a sitcom format bringing along their trademark absurdity. We’re confident this series will be a hit with devoted fans and newcomer audiences alike.’

Aunty Donna’s Untitled Project will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2023.