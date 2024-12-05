Apple TV+ is now a Prime Video add-on subscription

Apple TV+ has partnered with Prime Video to offer their catalogue as an add-on subscription to the Amazon-owned streaming service.

Apple TV+ is now available as a Prime Video add-on subscription, to the tune of $12.99 AUD per month (in Australia). What you get is the content library of two streaming services under the one home: so you can watch Ted Lasso, Severance, Silo and Slow Horses without switching between apps.

The rollout follows the successful US launch of Apple TV+ as an add-on to Prime Video in October, with the service now extending to Australia, Canada, and the UK.

ScreenHub: Apple TV+: best new shows & films streaming December 2024

‘We’re delighted to bring this offering to more audiences, enhancing Prime Video’s all-in-one app experience,’ said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

For Australian Prime Video subscribers, Apple TV+ marks the 22nd add-on streaming service available locally. Daniel Slepak, Prime Video’s head of marketplace for Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, highlighted the convenience: ‘Prime Video offers a curated selection of premium programming, live sports, and streaming subscriptions—all accessible with a single login and no additional apps.’

Apple TV+ continues to build its reputation with over 500 award wins and 2,300 nominations, including landmark titles like CODA, the first streaming film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Prime Video already offers several streaming add-ons in Australia, including:

Crunchyroll : An anime platform with two subscription tiers: Fan for $10.99 per month and Mega Fan for $13.99 per month. Mega Fan subscribers can download titles for offline viewing.

: An anime platform with two subscription tiers: Fan for $10.99 per month and Mega Fan for $13.99 per month. Mega Fan subscribers can download titles for offline viewing. Paramount+ : A platform that provides content from Paramount Pictures, CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel.

: A platform that provides content from Paramount Pictures, CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel. Hayu : A platform focused on reality TV offerings.

: A platform focused on reality TV offerings. BritBox : A platform for all things British TV.

: A platform for all things British TV. MGM+: A platform mostly focused on movies, including Oscar-winners, comedies, Hollywood epics, documentaries, and franchise favourites.

Crunchyroll is the most recent of those add-ons, with the acquisition being confirmed last October. Apple TV+, which primarily offers Apple Original shows and films, can now be included in that list.

ScreenHub: Crunchyroll is now a Prime Video add-on

To see what’s streaming on Apple TV+ in December, head here. For everything new to Prime Video, head here.

Apple TV+: new in December

6 Dec

Fly Me To The Moon

Fly Me To The Moon. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). A sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. Since its debut in cinemas worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans.

The film has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s ‘good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry’ and ‘sheer charisma’. Watch the trailer …

13 Dec

Wonder Pets: In the City

Wonder Pets: In the City. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Continue reading Apple TV+: best new shows & films streaming December 2024