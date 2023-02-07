Alliance Française French Film Festival program is tres bien

The Alliance Française French Film Festival has revealed its 2023 program of contemporary French films. This marks the 34th edition of the largest celebration of French film outside of France, and it takes place in Australia from 7th March–23rd April.

The festival promises a ‘season of electrifying French storytelling,’ for the culturally curious and beyond.

Nicolas Bedos’ Masquerade, a dreamy Côte d’Azur drama starring Pierre Niney, Isabelle Adjani and Marine Vacth, opens the festival. In the weeks that follow audiences have a chance to see the latest French box office successes, as well as lesser-known tales of hope and resilience. Then, closing the festival out on a ‘bittersweet high’ is road trip flick Freestyle, directed by Didier Barcelo and featuring rising star Benjamin Voisin and Marina Foïs.

‘2023 represents our most dynamic program to-date,’ Karine Mauris, Festival Artistic Director and Cultural Attachée to the French Embassy in Australia, said. ‘The hilarity of a meta-zombie comedy, suspenseful thrillers and historical dramas that will have you clinging to the edge of your seat, family-friendly flicks and of course, l’amour in all its forms!’

‘With over 153,000 eager spectators in attendance last year alone, we’re looking forward to reaffirming our emphasis on discovering the latest and greatest French talent and bringing impactful storytelling to new audiences.’

Joining the Alliance Française as festival ambassadors are acclaimed chef Guillaume Brahimi, lauded blockbuster film director Phillip Noyce AO, renowned actor David Wenham AM, and internationally recognised filmmaker Samantha Lang.

Highlights from the Alliance Française French Film Festival 2023

Masquerade

Just how far will you go to get what you want? Glamour, sex, money and manipulation all combine in a deadly vortex on the unassuming shores of the dreamy Côte d’Azur, as trouble begins to brew beneath the surface of the water.

An official selection of Cannes Film Festival 2022, Masquerade follows Adrien (Pierre Niney) an aspiring dancer whose dreams are suddenly dashed when he is hit with an injury. Succumbing to laziness, he relies on his beauty to seduce older, wealthy women who happily support his lavish lifestyle. Our protagonist is content living with doting Martha (Isabelle Adjani) that is until he meets captivating Margot (Marine Vacth).

Saint Omer

Saint Omer is an extraordinary narrative debut feature by acclaimed documentarian Alice Diop depicts the gripping story of a young novelist who is forced to confront her own complex family history as she attends a notorious murder trial.

Rama is a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter. Testimonies from witnesses and Coly’s own words soon shake Rama’s convictions.

Sugar and Stars

Based on champion pastry chef Yazid Ichemrahem’s own autobiography and starring influencer Riadh Belaïche, comes a story of struggle and triumph above all else.

All Yazid has ever wanted is to cook delicious desserts and provide for his foster family. At night he gazes longingly at the pictures of his favourite pastry chefs on the wall before he drifts off to sleep – propelled forward by his dream of becoming a great chef just like his heroes. Securing an apprenticeship at a prestigious Parisian restaurant, he must suddenly learn to navigate the elitist pastry world under the guidance of the chefs he so idolises.

Smoking Causes Coughing

The 2023 programme offers not one, but two features from absurdist director Quentin Dupieux: Smoking Causes Coughing (Australian premiere) and Incredible but True.

In Smoking Cause Coughing, a group of vigilantes called the ‘tobacco forces’ is falling apart. To rebuild team spirit, their leader suggests that they meet for a week-long retreat before returning to save the world.

Other People’s Children

A career-best performance from Virginie Efira in award- winning writer/director Rebecca Zlotowski’s enchanting and profoundly moving new romantic drama, Other People’s Children.

Rachel, 40 and childless, loves her life. When she falls in love with Ali, she becomes attached to his 4-year-old daughter, Leila.

Notre-Dame on Fire

Academy Awards® winning director Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Notre-Dame on Fire (Australian premiere) offers a thrilling film retelling of the tragic blaze which destroyed much of the Notre-Dame cathedral in 2019.

On April 15 and 16, 2019, Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral caught fire, suffering its most significant disaster in its history. In this film both men and women put their lives on the line to save the renowned landmark.

Freestyle

Embark on a bittersweet road trip with closing night film Freestyle (Australian premiere).

Overwhelmed by a sudden panic attack, Louise can’t extricate herself from her car. As she finds refuge on a parking lot, she becomes the object of a kidnapping, certainly untimely but accidental, by Paul, a young man seriously confused who’s desperately looking to avenge his brother’s death

ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL 2023 DATES & VENUES

Sydney, NSW: 7th March to 5th April – Palace Central, Palace Verona, Palace Norton St, Chauvel Cinema, Hayden Orpheum Cremorne

Melbourne, VIC: 8th March to 5th April – Palace Cinema Como, Palace Balwyn, Palace Brighton Bay, Palace Westgarth, The Astor Theatre, The Kino, Pentridge Cinema

Perth, WA: 8th March to 5th April – Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, Windsor Cinema, Palace Raine Square, Camelot Outdoor Cinema

Canberra, ACT: 9th March to 5th April – Palace Electric Cinema

Hobart, TAS: 9th to 19th March – State Cinema

Brisbane, QLD: 15th March to 12th April – Palace James Street, Palace Barracks

Byron Bay, NSW: 16th March to 5th April – Palace Byron Bay

Adelaide, SA: 23rd March to 19th April – Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas, Palace Nova Prospect Cinemas

Port Pirie, Renmark, Whyalla, Mount Gambier: 24th March to 26th March – Northern Festival, Chaffey Theatre, Middleback Arts Centre, Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre

Gold Coast, QLD: 29th March to 16th April – Dendy Southport

Parramatta, NSW: 29th March to 2nd April – Riverside Theatre Parramatta

Victor Harbour, SA: 3rd and 10th April – Victa Cinema

Bendigo, VIC: 21st to 23rd April – Star Cinema

For more information and to purchase tickets from 9 February, please visit the Alliance Française French Film Festival website.