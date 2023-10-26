All Silent Dogs and other disability-led films to screen at The Other Film Festival

A new Australian short film titled All Silent Dogs starring Julia Savage and funded by Screen NSW, is screening at The Other Film Festival on 23 November.

The film festival, founded in 2004, is Australia’s first international disability film festival. It primarily screens new short films made by people with disability.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Natalia Stawyskyj, All Silent Dogs follows a teenage girl who is faced with a sudden choice: give up her ability to transform into a dog, or face the familial and societal consequences of keeping it.

Described as a ‘magical realist’ film, All Silent Dogs has been recognised by guilds and festivals throughout Australia and was inspired by Stawyskyj’s lived experience as a young woman with disability.

Watch the trailer below:

‘We still have a long way to go when it comes to access and inclusion within the film industry,’ said Stawyskyj. ‘I hope for my filmmaking to be a part of a groundswell for positive change.’

Stawyskyj was recently recognised as one of 100 Australians selected for the Disability Leadership Program run by the Australian Insititure of Company Directors.

All Silent Dogs will screen at The Other Film Festival on 23 November, and then at the Canberra Short Film Festival on 26 November.