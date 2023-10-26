News

 > Film > Shorts > News

All Silent Dogs and other disability-led films to screen at The Other Film Festival

The magical realist short will screen at Australia's international disability film festival this November.
26 Oct 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Shorts

All Silent Dogs. Image supplied.

Share Icon

A new Australian short film titled All Silent Dogs starring Julia Savage and funded by Screen NSW, is screening at The Other Film Festival on 23 November.

The film festival, founded in 2004, is Australia’s first international disability film festival. It primarily screens new short films made by people with disability.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Natalia Stawyskyj, All Silent Dogs follows a teenage girl who is faced with a sudden choice: give up her ability to transform into a dog, or face the familial and societal consequences of keeping it.

Described as a ‘magical realist’ film, All Silent Dogs has been recognised by guilds and festivals throughout Australia and was inspired by Stawyskyj’s lived experience as a young woman with disability.

Watch the trailer below:

‘We still have a long way to go when it comes to access and inclusion within the film industry,’ said Stawyskyj. ‘I hope for my filmmaking to be a part of a groundswell for positive change.’

Stawyskyj was recently recognised as one of 100 Australians selected for the Disability Leadership Program run by the Australian Insititure of Company Directors.

All Silent Dogs will screen at The Other Film Festival on 23 November, and then at the Canberra Short Film Festival on 26 November.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Film News Opinions & Analysis Reviews Shorts
More
Opinions & Analysis

Scarygirl tells a story of human-nature connection through Australian animation

Scarygirl, in cinemas now, emulates a toy aesthetic to teach kids about the natural world and the need for human-nature…

The Conversation
Sweet Juices. Image is of a dark bathroom with orange light coming through a slatted window. A woman of Asian appearance and long dark hair sits on the toilet looking despondent, while a bearded man in a striped apron stands in the bath looking at his phone.
Amplify Collective

Interview with the creatives behind Sweet Juices

In conversation with Sydney-based co-directors Will Suen and Sejon Im, and their irreverent and rumbustious short film, ‘Sweet Juices’.

Christy Tan
Reviews

All of Us Strangers review: a ghost story of love captured in the afterlight of eternity

Weekend director Andrew Haigh one-ups that lovelorn tale of lost souls in a film that will leave you aching for…

Stephen A Russell
News

The Sloth Lane: Leslie Jones voices a cheetah in Screen Queensland-funded film

The Sloth Lane revolves around a family of sloths, voiced by a mix of Aussie and international actors, who embark…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Saltburn review: Fennell's film is wicked fun

The Promising Young Woman filmmaker is clearly having fun with our expectations ... as is the stellar cast.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login