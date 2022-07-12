MIFF 2022, Al Cossar: We’re looking to the future with Bright Horizons

It goes without saying that the last couple of years have been far from ideal for film festivals, or for most things, really. Which is why the Artistic Director of the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is champing at the bit for this year’s return to an in-person event, which kicks off next month in Melbourne and its surrounds.

‘The last two years have seen an extraordinary amount of disruption,’ Al Cossar says. ‘There’s been an absurd amount of complexity to work through for a festival like MIFF, to create something for our audiences that was essentially new.’

The MIFF Play streaming platform, which will show films Australia-wide from 11–28 August, is a Covid-era innovation that will continue into the future. ‘Looking back, there was also a degree of opportunity in recent years,’ Cossar says. ‘We had to ask ourselves fundamental questions like: what is MIFF? Who is our audience? Who could they be?’

‘Developing our digital streaming platform has had these really positive consequences. Our regional audience shot up tenfold in 2020. Our mantra has been to meet audiences where they are, and that was obviously made more urgent due to Covid.

Al Cossar, Artistic Director, MIFF. Image supplied.

‘But there are lots of other situations to think about in terms of illness and mobility, or people who prefer to stay local, or people who might just have young families or other changing circumstances and have grown a bit distanced from the festival. It’s about building bridges back to a number of those people, and that’s what we’re doing this year.’

The 2022 program boasts 257 feature films, 102 shorts and 12 XR works, including 18 world premieres, 12 international premieres, 177 Australian premieres and a record 61 titles arriving from Cannes.

MIFF’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated through curated ambassador screenings, guest appearances, restorations and an extensive Melbourne on Film retrospective.

But 2022 also sees the launch of the MIFF Bright Horizons Competition, to ‘champion bold Australian and international directorial voices and fresh filmmaking talent, with a specific focus on first and second time features’. Running throughout the festival, the competition will culminate in the $140,000 Bright Horizons Best Film Award.

‘We’re thrilled to introduce Bright Horizons this year,’ Cossar says. ‘It’s our 70th anniversary and those sort of milestones for festivals can be kind of looking backwards. That’s very important to do but it can get a little bit too insular. So as well as looking to the past, Bright Horizons is about introducing something meaningful and substantial that looks to the future.’

‘We see it as a really significant way to support emerging filmmakers. We hope the competition will have global significance and bring people to Melbourne.’

Bright Horizons Competition: MIFF 2022

This year, 11 films within the Bright Horizons Competition will compete for the $140,000 Best Film Award, supported by the Victorian Government through VicScreen.

The Stranger

The Stranger. Image supplied.

Australian director Thomas M. Wright returns with a taut true-crime thriller starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, direct from Cannes Un Certain Regard competition. Building on the intense exploration of masculinity that began in Wright’s widely-acclaimed debut Acute Misfortune (MIFF Premiere Fund, 2019), The Stranger is a thought-provoking meditation on trust, truth and identity.

Robe of Gems

Robe of Gems. Image supplied.

Winner of the Berlinale’s Silver Bear Jury Prize, shares a haunting exploration of the murky complexities of the Mexican drug trade and announces a daring new directorial talent. In her transfixing debut, Mexican-Bolivian film-maker Natalia López Gallardo – renowned for her work as editor for such names as Carlos Reygadas, Amat Escalante and Lisandro Alonso – constructs a world where hope is a rare fuel, and where agency and status dissolve in the chokehold of corruption.

Aftersun

Aftersun. Image supplied.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal stars in Aftersun, a deeply felt Cannes-premiering drama about a father-daughter bond and the small moments that build, and those that threaten to break it. A spectacular study of human frailty and familial bonding, Charlotte Wells’ debut feature is poetic, melancholic and evocative – a treasure that will linger long in your mind.

The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future

The Cow Who Dang a Song Into the Future. Image supplied.

Premiering at Sundance, Francisca Alegría’s debut feature The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future provides an absorbing and mysterious exploration of environmental issues, generational trauma and the transformative potential of each person’s choices. Richly visualised and boldly told, Alegria’s film arrives as a magic-realist vision – a timely, hopeful plea for a better ecological future.

Neptune Frost

Neptune Frost. Image supplied.

A major hit at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight (where it was nominated for the Queer Palm) and across the global festival circuit, avant-garde cyber-musical Neptune Frost confronts ever-changing technology, racial capitalism, human labour and the slippery strictures of gender. Ten years in the making, this dazzlingly original debut is like nothing you’ve seen before: an unapologetically Black and queer astral trip from co-directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman.

Leonor Will Never Die

Leonor Will Never Die. Image supplied.

Writer/director Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Leonor Will Never Die embraces the chaos of movie-making: it’s frequently hilarious and surprisingly moving, with an oddball finale that will make you believe in a truly happy ending. Winner of Sundance’s Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit, this ambitiously meta feature debut is an audacious tribute to 80s Filipino action films and to the restorative power of storytelling.

Domingo and the Mist

Domingo and the Mist. Image supplied.

In this Cannes-premiering drama, a widower resists attempts to oust him from the land where his wife’s spirit returns to him as an ethereal mist. Director Ariel Escalante Meza has crafted an intensely textural, immersive film in Domingo and the Mist that is both deeply meditative and bitingly political.

Rodeo

Rodeo. Image supplied.

To prepare for her electrifying fiction feature debut, which won the Un Certain Regard Coup de Coeur Award at Cannes, director Lola Quivoron spent months hanging out with real suburban bikers. In Rodeo, a daredevil female motorcyclist revs after a place to belong in this high-octane French genre mashup of gritty underclass coming-of-age story and a biker-gang action flick.

Mass

Mass. Image supplied.

First-time writer/director Fran Kranz skilfully stages this confrontation between two couples who come together for a painful emotional reckoning in the aftermath of a school shooting in Mass. Held aloft by finely calibrated performances from an exceptional cast of theatre veterans – Jason Isaacs (Streamline, MIFF 2021), Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Mass develops a sensitive and sharp perspective on this most American of tragedies.

Playground

Playground. Image supplied.

Winner of the 2021 Cannes Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize and awards from the Göteborg, Haifa, London and Sarajevo film festivals, Playground provides a gripping child’s-eye view of the cycles of bullying and how the schoolyard mirrors the ‘playground’ of adult life. Depicting the desperation that plagues children bereft of meaningful support from adults, Laura Wandel’s assured debut is a powerful yet empathetic rites-of-passage drama.

Petrol

Petrol. Image supplied.

The bewitching second feature from MIFF Accelerator Lab alumna Alena Lodkina (Strange Colours, MIFF 2018), the MIFF Premiere Fund-supported Petrol follows an idealistic film student as she is drawn into an enigmatic performance artist’s shadowy world. Visually commanding and as singular as her debut, Petrol presents an otherworldly version of twenty-something life in Melbourne, complete with share houses, substances and the occult.

The Melbourne International Film Festival takes place 4–22 August, 2022. MIFF Play, the festival’s streaming platform, is available from 11–28 August. Tickets go on sale to the general public on 15 July. MIFF’s regional program runs in Bairnsdale, Bendigo, Bright, Castlemaine, Echuca, Geelong, Mildura, Sorrento and Warrnambool from 12–21 August. Find full details on the MIFF website