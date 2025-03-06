AIDC Award winners announced for 10+ outstanding documentary projects

The Australian International Documentary Conference Award (AIDC awards) winners have been announced, with Best Feature going to landmark domestic violence survivor doco Left Write Hook, and Best Series going to Marc Fennell’s ABC show Stuff The British Stole Season 2.

The awards presentation was held last night, 5 March, at ACMI in Melbourne. The event represented the fifth time these awards have ever been presented.

TV Week Gold Logie-nominated television presenter, Melissa Leong, hosted the proceedings, which also marked the conclusing of the four-day conference for the documentary and factual industry.

Two more days of International Marketplace meetings are taking place today and tomorrow before the festival wraps up for another year.

AIDC 2025 saw the attendance of over 780 delegates, including the participation of 120 local and international speakers, and 100 local and international decision makers in a program of 60 sessions, events and screenings. Over 675 curated meetings were organised during the conference and many more spontaneous meetings were made throughout.

Read on to see all of the AIDC Award winners.

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Left Write Hook. Image: Bonsai Films. AIDC awards.

LEFT WRITE HOOK

2024 | SWEETSHOP & GREEN

Director: SHANNON OWEN | Producers: GAL GREENSPAN, ALICE BURGIN, RACHEL FORBES

JURY STATEMENT: ‘A singular viewing experience, Left Write Hook stirred within the jury a universally surprising and passionate response. Director Shannon Owen, working with the inimitable Donna Lyon and her group of incredible participants, has made a powerful document of strength and resilience that will touch many beyond the original program’s pages and boxing ring.

‘The film’s inventive approach and mix of stylised visual storytelling bolsters the raw histories of survival and catharsis, rewarding the honesty and vulnerability that the participants have chosen to share with the film team and viewers alike.

‘A fearless film that offers a ladder up from the darkness that shame can bring, it’s a one-two punch of creativity and power.’

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SINGLE

TOUGH NOT TOXIC

2024 | ABC COMPASS

Director: MATT DAVIS | Editor: PETER OʻDONOGHUE | Executive Producer: AMANDA COLLINGE

JURY STATEMENT: ‘Tough Not Toxic is a brave film that creatively tells a redemptive story of abuse, trauma and healing. Daryl Gardiner is a sufferer and survivor of domestic abuse whose unresolved trauma led to him becoming a perpetrator, until he sought out professional help.

‘This story is critical to national and global conversations around intergenerational trauma, violence against women, domestic violence and mental health. Daryl’s openness and honesty is uplifted by creative use of cinematography and illustration. This story was strong and shows how a short documentary can employ creative execution to discuss an important and relevant topic to modern society.

‘Tough Not Toxic led a very strong group of applicants and nominees, showing that short form documentary is an important genre that can make a lasting impact on audiences.’

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SERIES

Stuff The British Stole. Image: ABC. AIDC awards.

STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE SERIES 2

2024 | WILDBEAR ENTERTAINMENT, WOODEN HORSE, CREAM

Creator/Write/Director/Executive Producer: MARC FENNELL | Producer: ALAN ERSON | Executive Producers: RICHARD FINLAYSON, KATE HARRISON KARMAN

JURY STATEMENT: ‘Stuff the British Stole Series 2 is a masterfully crafted series that grips its audience with depth and a fresh perspective on history.

‘At a time when nations are reckoning with the legacies of colonialism, this series lands with relevance – aligning with Australia’s broader conversations about the past and its impact on the present. Marc Fennell’s energetic and authentic hosting guides us through historical mysteries, balancing informative content with engaging storytelling and stunning visuals, seamlessly blending animation, archival footage, and contemporary cinematography.

‘By positioning each artifact’s story as an intricate puzzle to solve, Stuff the British Stole Series 2 transforms potentially dry historical content into compelling, emotionally powerful narratives that had us hooked from the first frame. On behalf of the jury, we are thrilled to recognise Stuff the British Stole Series 2 as AIDC’s Best Documentary/Factual Series.’

BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY

MAHIKA KAI

2024 | GARUWA, MONSTER CHILDREN, LAKE WĀNAKA

Director/Producer: KIERAN MPETYANE SATOUR (Gurundji/Malngin, Pertame Arrernte, Worimi & Baloch (Afghan)) | Producers: JAMIE BREWER, GIZELLE REGAN, and RAMONA TELECICAN

JURY STATEMENT: ‘Despite a very competitive crop of films, the standout work for the jury was MAHIKA KAI. We were quite taken with this cinematic journey through Wānaka and with Tūmai Cassidy’s stewardship of the land. MAHIKA KAI is a heartfelt community statement full of poetic and aspirational energy.

‘We expect AIDC audiences to be spellbound by this spiritually resonant work and Tūmai’s beautiful storytelling. We’re grateful for the intimacy of this film, and to Tūmai’s family for sharing the work that must be done to overcome the destruction of colonisation.’

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

THIS IS NOT A GAME

2024 | BBC STUDIOS, AUDIBLE

Creator: MARC FENNELL

JURY STATEMENT: ‘This is Not a Game takes listeners on an extraordinary journey into one of the internet’s first conspiracy theories. With a cleverly crafted narrative, this podcast delves into an obscure piece of internet history to explore its broader technological and cultural impact that still resonates today.

‘Expertly produced and scripted, host Marc Fennell masterfully delivers a compelling and well-paced story that captivates a wide audience. The series shines with exceptional sound design and mixing, seamlessly weaving the electronic soundscapes of the 1980s and 90s into what is a thoughtfully executed storytelling experience.’

BEST INTERACTIVE IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY

Las Awichas. Image supplied by AIDC. AIDC awards.

LAS AWICHAS

2024 | UNF, KINGS COLLEGE LONDON

Film Futurist/Creative Technologist: VIOLETA AYALA | Interaction Design: DAN FALLSHAW | 3D Artist: BRIAN CONDORI MARZA

JURY STATEMENT: ‘Las Awichas by Violeta Ayala offers a thoughtful use of AI and XR from a much-needed indigenous perspective. Las Awichas proposes enchanting interactions with mystical, yet technological animal spirits, and Quechua cosmology.

‘The superposition of the AR amulets on the matriarchal portraits bridges the ancestral to the present. Activated on the body, these become intimate experiences that evoke an immediate sense of a resonant world that left us wanting to return to it.’

AIDC Pitch prizes

Winners were also announced for the inaugural Indigenous Creators Pitch (with an expanded $10,000 cash prize pool, presented by AIDC and an anonymous donor), the Post Lounge Doc Pitch, Shark Island Foundation Feature Docs Pitch, and the FACTory Pitch Prizes awarded to participating projects by international documentary festivals and markets.

INDIGENOUS CREATORS PITCH PRIZE WINNERS

CRYSTAL LOVE – $5,000 prize

Pitch Team: Libby Collins

HUNTING TIDDA STYLE – $2,500 prize

Pitch Team: Kate ten Buuren, Kimberley Benjamin and Jodie Bell

ABOLISHED – $2,500 prize

Pitch Team: Daniel King and Jen Mellander

Post Lounge Doc Pitch winners

Post-production house The Post Lounge also increased their promised prize pool of $30,000 in post-production investment, adding an extra $5,000 towards research and development support through their production arm Orange Entertainment Co. The Post Lounge Doc Pitch took place as part of AIDC 2025’s Cut to the Chase curated meetings program.

THE SANCTUARY – $15,000 towards character reel

GASLIT – $10,000 towards GFX for infographic package

PAID TO PLEASE – $5,000 towards perfecting audio interviews with reenactments, plus $5,000 towards research and development support

SHARK ISLAND FOUNDATION FEATURE DOCS PITCH WINNER

The philanthropic Shark Island Foundation Feature Docs Pitch awarded $80,000 in development grants to four projects. The Pitch took place as part of AIDC 2025’s Cut to the Chase curated meetings program.

GREATNESS KNOWN – $15,000

THE LAST NOMADS OF PINTUPI – $20,000

MARLIYA – $20,000

THE ACT OF DYING – $25,000

Project THE CLASS OF ASHLEY was also invited to apply for a Production Grant.

AIDC Factory Pitch Prize Winners

DOK LEIPZIG PRIZE

Winner: IN FOCUS

Directors: Barat Ali Batoor & Joseph Nizeti; Producer: Leeanne Torpey

Chaos & Co. Productions (Australia)

Two passes to participate in DOK Leipzig 2025 (Leipzig, Germany)

DOC EDGE PRIZE

Winner 1: THE MYTH OF MONSTERS

Director: Beatrice Leong; Producer: Panuksmi Hardjowirogo

M’GO FILMS (Singapore, Malaysia)

Two passes to participate in Doc Edge 2025 (Auckland, New Zealand)

Winner 2: ATOMIC PARADISE

Director: John Harvey; Producer: Sally Aitken; Executive Producer: Aline Jacques

SAM Content (Australia)

Two passes to participate in Doc Edge 2025 (Auckland, New Zealand)

SHEFFIELD DOCFEST PRIZE

Winner: TESTIMONY

Director: Maya Newell; Producers: Barbara Ibuai, Larissa Behrendt, Sophie Hyde, Lisa Sherrard, Alex Kelly

Closer Productions (Australia)

Two festival passes to participate in Sheffield DocFest 2025 (Sheffield, UK)

DMZ DOCS INDUSTRY PRIZE

Winner: THE MYTH OF MONSTERS

Director: Beatrice Leong; Producer: Panuksmi Hardjowirogo

M’GO FILMS (Singapore, Malaysia)

Two passes to participate in DMZ Docs Industry 2025 (Paju, South Korea)

SUNNY SIDE OF THE DOC PRIZE

Winner: ATOMIC PARADISE

Director: John Harvey; Producer: Sally Aitken; Executive Producer: Aline Jacques

SAM Content (Australia)

Two passes to participate in Sunny Side of the Doc 2025 (La Rochelle, France)

DOCS BY THE SEA PRIZE

Winner: RESTLESS FAREWELL

Directors: Nan Yang & Peiyun He; Producer: Shuhao Tse

Independent (China)

Two passes to participate in Docs by the Sea 2025 (Bali, Indonesia)

VISIONS DU REEL PRIZE

Winner: THE SHAPE OF BLUE

Director: Sybilla Patrizia; Producer: Ina Fichman, Linda Ludwick

Intuitive Pictures (Canada, Japan)

Two passes to participate in Visions du Réel 2025 (Nyon, Switzerland)

AIDC Southern Light Award

As part of the AIDC Awards ceremony, the already-announced $5,000 AIDC Southern Light Award for outstanding contribution to nonfiction screen, digital and/or audio media was presented to Celia Tait, co-founder and managing director of Artemis Media, based in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Tait and her team have ‘pushed the boundaries of factual content, form and inclusivity’ said the AIDC team, citing projects like The Dream House, Don’t Stop the Music, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, Australia’s Health Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, the first seven seasons of Who Do You Think You Are?, Saving Andrew Mallard, New Leash on Life, Storm in a Teacup , Every Family has a Secret, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, and Ningaloo Nyinggulu.

AIDC 2025: FUTURE TELLING was held 2-5 March at ACMI in Melbourne, with an online international marketplace running 6-7 March 2025.