8 new Australian documentaries funded by Screen Australia

Screen Australia has announced eight Australian documentaries that will share in $2.3 million of production funding.

The projects chosen, including a three-part SBS series called Robodebt, cover an array of topics from the defining issues of recent times to celebrated cultural icons, and marginalised or misunderstood communities, whether they’re from Western Sydney or Ecuador.

Along with Robodebt, which delves into the dramatic Robodebt scandal that affected so many Australians, other funded projects include Crowded House, which looks at the psychological complexities the iconic band faced; End Game, which follows Tony Armstrong on a mission to tackle racism in Australian sports; and RISE, from writer/director Patrick Abboud, which centres on participants preparing to compete on Western Sydney’s spectacular LGBTQIA+ ballroom scene.

‘These stories, spanning numerous genres and disciplines, are a reflection of the ambition, sophistication and creativity of the current Australian documentary sector,’ Richard Huddleston, Screen Australia Head of Documentary, said.

‘These projects will grow Australia’s reputation for innovative, premium storytelling and point to an exciting future of global partnerships.’

Crowded House

A feature-length documentary that dives deep into the Crowded House journey, unravelling the psychological complexities they faced in the wake of their meteoric rise, and spotlighting the evolution of the current line-up that includes Neil’s two sons, Liam and Elroy Finn.

Constructed from a treasure-trove of never-before-seen family and band archive, candid interviews, and more, the narrative moves between the past, present and a dream-like place of investigation and analysis that has the genius of Neil Finn’s song writing at its core.

Crowded House is a co-production between Ghost Pictures (Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Autoluminescent, In Bob We Trust) and Academy Award-nominated producer, Carthew Neal (Jojo Rabbit, Tickled) and his production company Fumes.

Financed by the New Zealand Film Commission in association with the ABC and VicScreen. Produced with the support of Primary Wave and Nude Run. An Australian-New Zealand Co-production. Australia and New Zealand territories distributed by Madman.

RISE

With exclusive access into Western Sydney’s underground LGBTQIA+ ballroom scene, the documentary RISE follows participants as they prepare to compete at the iconic West Ball.

In a world seeking to erase them, RISE will portray which of these queer rebels will finally have their moment on the cutthroat stage and transform their life.

RISE is written and directed by Patrick (Pat) Abboud (Australia Uncovered: Kids Raising Kids), with Monique Keller and Billy Russell (The Role of a Lifetime) executive producing, and West Ball community leaders, Xander Khoury and Jamaica Moana co-executive producing.

Death of a Shaman

In the depths of the Ecuadorian Amazon, a renowned Shuar shaman selects his reluctant grandson as his apprentice in an attempt to preserve their tribe’s ancestral wisdom for another generation.

Meanwhile, the shaman’s son leads an Indigenous uprising that seeks to overthrow the Ecuadorian president. What transpires next will foreshadow either the preservation or destruction of a people.

The feature-length documentary Death of a Shaman is from writer/director/producer Dan Jackson (In the Shadow of the Hill) and executive producers Robert Fernandez (The Fog of War) and Dan Levinson.

It is financed in association with Soundfirm, with Umbrella Entertainment distributing locally.

Silenced

A feature film from Stranger Than Fiction that follows internationally renowned human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson as she goes inside courtrooms and behind the headlines, to reveal the tricks and tropes used to silence women all over the world.

Silenced is from writer/director Selina Miles and producer Blayke Hoffman, whose credits include the acclaimed Harley & Katya. Jennifer Peedom (Sherpa, Mountain) is executive producing.

It is financed in association with Minderoo Pictures and the ABC, with support from Screen NSW, the Shark Island Foundation and Soundfirm. Local distribution by Sharmill Films and international sales by Together Films.

Troublemaker

This feature film follows massacre survivor Wendy Scurr and South Australian writer/director Jared Nicholson (Starting from Scratch), as they slip down the rabbit hole of paranoia in a desperate search for solace and truth.

Directing alongside Nicholson is Ben Lawrence, with Rebecca Barry, Scott Baskett, Madeleine Hetherton-Miau and Chris Kamen producing and Deanne Weir executive producing.

It is financed in association with the Shark Island Foundation, with support from the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, the South Australian Film Corporation, Screen NSW and WeirAnderson Films. Post, digital and visual effects are supported by the South Australian Film Corporation.

Digby & Camille

Still from Digby & Camille. Image supplied by Screen Australia.

This feature film is an eight-year love story about Sydney artist and the documentary’s co-director Digby Webster and his girlfriend, trainee chef Camille Collins, who both live with Down syndrome.

Looking to take the next step in their relationship, the couple fervently wish to live together and marry. But complicating their dream of wedded bliss are the very real concerns and questions from those who love and support them most, their parents.

Directing alongside Digby is Trevor Graham (Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution), who is also producing with Lisa Wang (White Fever). It is written by Rose Hesp (Who Do You Think You Are?), with Mitzi Goldman (Knowing the Score), Roger Savage and Jenny Lalor executive producing.

It is financed in association with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere Fund, with support from Screen NSW, the Shark Island Foundation, Soundfirm, the Andy Inc Foundation and Philanthropy via Documentary Australia. Local distribution by Bonsai Films.

Robodebt (working title)

A three-part series for SBS that combines documentary storytelling with drama to reveal how ordinary Australians fought back against the notorious Robodebt scandal that struck at the heart of inequality and social cohesion in Australia.

Robodebt comes from director Ben Lawrence (Hearts and Bones) and writer Jane Allen (Troppo, In Our Blood). Executive producing is Paula Bycroft (Con Girl), Michael Cordell (Go Back to Where You Came From) and Andrew Farrell (Murder in the Outback, Undercurrent).

It has received major production investment from SBS with support from Screen NSW.

End Game

This three-part series for the ABC follows Tony Armstrong on a global mission to find solutions to combat the rising tide of racism in Australian sports to create real change for future generations — unpicking his own experiences on a personal journey of discovery, surprise, passion and understanding.

End Game is executive produced by Daniel Brown (The Hospital: In the Deep End), Steve Bibb (Matildas: The World at Our Feet) and Dean Gibson (First Weapons). It has received major production investment from the ABC, with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest. International sales by ABC Commercial.

Documentaries also announced and recently supported by Screen Australia include Stan Originals Death Cap, Into the Night and Zyzz & Chestbrah: The Poster Boys, as well as ABC’s Ages of Ice, and feature film The Golden Spurtle.

The latest projects funded for documentary development are available here. For more information about Documentary funding at Screen Australia click here.