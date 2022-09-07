ACMA report finds alarming drop in Australian content on commercial TV broadcasters

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released a new report on Australian content transmission quotas, which has found a massive drop in content compliance across all commercial free-to-air-broadcasters.

In layman’s terms, this means that the number of Australian shows on TV, and the amount of hours they are broadcast for, has reduced dramatically.

The report focused on Australian drama, children’s drama, other children’s programs and documentary – and the figures showed a significant drop in broadcast hours, which Screen Producers Australia (SPA) believes reflects the changes made by the previous government at the height of Covid.

‘I do not know how anyone could look at these figures and say that the Australian public is being well served by the current regulation of our commercial broadcasters,’ SPA CEO Matt Deaner said.

‘The data in particular shows the effect of a lack of any current requirement to screen any minimum Australian children’s content – overturning a long-standing broadcasting content principle and leading to what is now a collapse of the Australian children’s content industry.

Australian commercial networks have channels targeted to children, and at least one commercial network’s channel that broadcasts children’s programs has an Australian content level that is below 5%. This means that child-aged audiences of commercial free-to-air networks are watching mostly American shows.

‘It is hypocritical for commercial free-to-air broadcasters to be asking government for extensions to their industry protection through the anti-siphoning framework on the basis of audience access while at the same time fighting to deny audiences access to range of other important content,’ Deaner continued.

‘Surely it is just as important for Australian kids to see their own local stories on free-tv channels as much as it is for them to see their sporting teams?

‘Australian children 16 years and under make up 21% of the Australian population and deserve to see and hear themselves and their stories on these public services.

‘In the context of Australia’s new National Cultural Policy currently under development, we need to seriously consider whether this is the right outcome that meets the social and cultural needs of the Australian public.

‘Industry recognises the shift in viewing for all audiences towards streaming platforms and away from free-to-air.

‘However, social equity considerations mean that there is a strong public interest consideration in ensuring that child audiences have access to a diverse range of quality programming both in front of paywalls as well as behind them.

‘We know that around 30% of Australian households do not pay for streaming services so children in these homes are increasingly locked out of seeing their own unique stories on screen.

‘The result of the previous governments deregulation of broadcasting content is no newly commissioned Australian children’s drama. These are the programs that give our kids an early appreciation for seeing their own stories, culture, and voices on screen.

Recent analysis of free-to-air broadcasted programming by SPA shows that Australian commercial free-to-air TV channels broadcast on average just over 600 hours of children’s programs per month.

SPA also asserted that due to the previous government’s deregulation of this sector, less than 15% of these hours are Australian stories – and very few are new.

‘SPA believes that new regulation is needed to ensure that if a commercial broadcaster programs for child audiences, then a reasonable and commensurate proportion of those hours and titles should be newly commissioned Australian stories,’ said Deaner.

‘It simply can’t be all take and no give, as it is at present. It is a failing of our regulatory system to allow commercial broadcasters to abandon the needs of Australian child audiences and just leave it to public broadcasters to do the heavy lifting in investing in this work.

‘We all know the budget pressures that have faced the ABC and SBS in recent years, leaving them constrained in their ability to address the huge investment shortfall that has been left when commercial broadcasters dropped their interest in commissioning Australian children’s titles.

‘The evidence is clear and now it is up to the Australian Government, through the new National Cultural Policy, to tell us if this is good enough.’

The ACMA reports can be found at their website.