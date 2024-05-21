ABC reveals 10 new additions to 2024 content slate

The ABC recently revealed 10 new original content additions to its 2024 slate, including the drama series Plum, starring Brendan Cowell and Asher Keddie; a Leigh Sales-led factual series with autistic student journalists; and Muster Dogs: where are they now? capitalising on the cute success of the original.

Announcing the additions, as well as others premiering shortly, and sequels in production, like Bay of Fires Season 2, the ABC said that iview has continued to grow in the last year, currently sitting as the number two free to air BVOD (broadcast video on demand) network to date in Australia. (In case you’re wondering, the number one is 7 Plus.)

According to the ABC announcement, ‘Year-on-year weekly active user growth was up on ABC iview, with a 24% year-on-year growth on minutes viewed (*non kids) and 10% year-on-year growth on minutes viewed (*kids).’

The announcement said the network’s original commissions and acquisitions like NYE, Muster Dogs, Nemesis, Total Control, Darby and Joan and Vera had secured over 1 million total average audiences.

And of course, the big happy news story for the ABC is that it has delivered the biggest show on Australian television to date for 2024: Bluey!

ABC personalities at the announcement on 9 May. Image: Kelly Gardner, ABC.

Chief Content Officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said. ‘The ABC is the most important creative institution in Australia and we are continuing to ensure our content is available where our audiences want to engage.’

Oliver-Taylor said that, ‘2024 has marked a major change in the way that the ABC is thinking about its content and it is all about on demand.’

ABC New Content announcements

The Assembly

Leigh Sales is at the helm of a groundbreaking new factual series, The Assembly (6 x 1hr), focusing on a group of autistic student journalists as they prepare for and eventually interview Australia’s best-known personalities, including the Prime Minister.

Headliners

Elly-May Barnes leads an ambitious quest to create two bands made up entirely of musicians living with disability. With support and inspiration from Australian music royalty including her rock legend Dad, Jimmy Barnes, they’ll transform a group of strangers to must see acts on the main stage at a sellout iconic live music event in just 7 weeks.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now

Muster Dogs: Where are they now? ABC.

Presented by Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now? will revisit the human and canine stars of series 1 & series 2 to check in on the dogs’ progress since the final milestone challenge. Along the way discover what our ten graziers and their dogs are up to, what is happening in their communities, and how Muster Dogs has changed their lives.

Secret Science

A new smart and entertaining series exploring a range of topics. Learn how men can improve their sperm count, how we can all improve our capacity to learn – as well as ways we can exploit our emotions. Hosts for the series include Myf Warhust, Matt Okine and Sammy J. (Premieres Tuesday 21 May at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants?

Australia was once home to a group of extraordinary animals known as Megafauna. These giants lived here for millions of years, but in a blink of time, they disappeared. What became of them has been debated for over a century, but now a team of experts are re-opening this paleolithic cold case. This two part series is narrated by Hugh Jackman.

Monday’s Experts

Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week. With a panel of sports journalists and comedians, they will cover the biggest stories and the funniest and most awe-inspiring moments of the week.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee

During this fast-paced, entertaining and hilarious new comedy panel show, host Guy Montgomery and his loyal assistant Aaron Chen challenge four comedians, comprising of both established names and up-and-coming comics, as they attempt to spell a myriad of words as best they can, all to be crowned that week’s best speller.

ABC NYE 2024

ABC is set to kick off the celebrations for triple j’s 50th year by threading popular songs from triple j’s Hottest 100 through the iconic NYE concert celebrating its annual music poll, the Hottest 100. The most watched live concert broadcast in Australia will again include an impressive lineup of hosts, artists and guests to ring in the new year.

Hard Quiz Kids

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all-new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids! On Hard Quiz Kids, everything you know and love about Hard Quiz will be let loose on a younger generation. With his trademark grumpiness and wicked humour, Tom will interrogate ordinary, but brainy contestants – the only difference is, they’re all aged between 10 and 13. (Premieres Saturday 8 June at 7.30pm on ABC Family and ABC iview.)

Plum

Plum follows Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum (Brendan Cowell), a 49-year-old national football treasure who lives with his son Gavin (Vincent Miller) and girlfriend Charmayne (María Dupláa) in Cronulla. It looks like Plum is living the dream until he discovers he has a brain disorder as result of the hundreds of head knocks and concussions he suffered on the field. The new diagnosis doesn’t receive its intended effect, as Plum would sooner hide, run and head to the pub for drinks with the boys and pretend everything is peaches. But hiding from the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife (Asher Keddie) cares too much and your son comes to realise the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame.

Read: ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Premiere and in production announcements

The Art Of

The Art Of is a refreshing new arts and culture show with an epic mission to answer life’s big questions through art. Join the ever-curious Namila Benson as she speaks to artists from across the vast creative landscape here and abroad to find answers. (Premieres Tuesday 4 June at 9.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Spicks and Specks

Join Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a brand new series of your favourite music quiz show, Spicks and Specks. There’ll be brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games. (Premieres Sunday 9 June at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Austin

When much-loved children’s author Julian Hartswood (Ben Miller) inadvertently causes a social media storm, his career and that of his illustrator wife Ingrid (Sally Phillips) appears to be over. That is until Austin (Michael Theo), the neurodivergent son that Julian never knew existed, turns up out of the blue. Could embracing this modern nuclear family be Julian’s route back from cancellation? (Premieres Sunday 9 June at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Bluey Minisodes

The Bluey Minisodes are a collection of 1 – 3-minute funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey & Bingo. Introducing some new characters alongside fan favourites including Unicorse, Nana and Bob Heeler, Dad getting a ‘tattoo’ and we go behind the scenes at Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse. (Premieres Sunday 16th June at 8am on ABC Kids and ABC iview.)

Classic 100 in Concert

Hosted by ABC’s Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez, the Classic 100 in Concert will give music lovers nationwide the chance to celebrate the ultimate feel-good playlist, performed by some of the country’s best-known classical stars. (Premieres Saturday June 29th at 7:30pm, on ABCTV, live streamed on ABC iview and simulcast on ABC Classic.)

In Production

Bay Of Fires, Season 2

ABC, Archipelago Productions and Fremantle are excited to announce that season two of the hit drama Bay Of Fires has started filming in Tasmania. Reprising their roles are Marta Dusseldorp (Janet King), Toby Leonard Moore (The Unusual Suspects), Pamela Rabe (Wentworth) and more.

Spooky Files, Season 2

Kids’ show Spooky Files, Season 2 in production. Image: ABC.

Cameras are rolling on the second season of popular ABC and BBC kids comedy adventure, Spooky Files. After sending all the Spookies home and closing the portal to a spooky dimension in season one, the Spooky Crew thought their Spooky hunting days were over. But when an old Spooky friend turns up, and then a bunch of other Spookies start appearing, the Crew has their work cut out for them. Not only do they have to defend Sunny Valley from Spooky mayhem – they need to figure out how to keep the Spookies safe, and why they are refusing to go home.