ABC dark dramedy Bay of Fires returns for Season 2 this June

Hit ABC drama Bay of Fires will have its second season premiere this June, with all eight episodes dropping at once on ABC TV and iview.

Following the events of seasons one, Bay of Fires season two opens with Stella (Marta Dusseldorp) growing into her new role as the boss of Mystery Bay – while also juggling solo parenting and keeping her criminal overlords at bay.

The synopsis reads: Stella sees a glimmer of hope on the horizon. No one has tried to kill her for some months, she has Thursday date night with Jeremiah and Mystery Bay is prospering under her guidance – albeit in a somewhat chaotic fiscal manner.

But such joys are short-lived when she and her kids find themselves sandwiched between an unhinged apiarist drug lord, a maniacal millenarian doomsday cult, the resurrection of her nemesis, Russia, and a growing civil war in the town. Slowly it dawns on Stella that she may be the cause of much of this nightmare. Perhaps the only way out is to go back to the source and blow it sky high.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Bay of Fires:

Reprising their roles for season two are Toby Leonard Moore (Billions), Nicholas Bell (Scrublands), Bob Franklin (Please Like Me), Kim Ko (Utopia), Matt Nable (Plum), Roz Hammond (Irreverent), Pamela Rabe (Wentworth), Kerry Fox (The Dressmaker) Andre de Vanny (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries), Ilai Swindells (Retrograde), Imi Mbedla (Australia’s Got Talent), Ava Caryofyllis (The Twelve), Emily Milledge (Fires), Elle Mandalis (The Twelve) and Ben Knight (White Fever).

Joining the cast above is Benedict Hardie (Total Control), Alex Dimitriades (Strife), Darren Gilshenan (Colin from Accounts), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Helana Sawires (Stateless) and Mabel Li (Safe Home).

Bay of Fires Season 2 is an Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia production for the ABC. Major production investment comes from Screen Australia, the ABC and Screen Tasmania in association with VicScreen. ABC Executive Producers are Brett Sleigh, Alex Baldwin, Louise Smith and Rachel Okine.

Executive Producers are Andrew Knight, Brett Popplewell and Greg Sitch. Producers are Marta Dusseldorp and Fiona McConaghy. Fremantle distributes the series internationally.

Bay of Fires returns for season two on Sunday 15 June at 8.00pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview. You can stream season one of Bay of Fires on ABC iview now.