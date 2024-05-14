ABC announces new channels for kids and family

Last week, the ABC announced it is introducing two new channels in June – ABC Family and ABC Entertains – and four new digital streams that will bring together the network’s kids, family, and general entertainment titles.

The aim is to increase discoverability and capitalise on the fact that, in recent years, ABC iview has become the primary destination for young ABC audiences aged 7-12 years.

ABC Family will replace ABC TV Plus and is intended for older kids and their parents, with comedies, game shows, natural history, and movies. With its focus on family friendly and co-viewing content, ABC Family will broadcast from 7:30pm after ABC Kids finishes each day, providing a natural flow on.

ABC Entertains, which replaces ABC ME, will build on the ABC’s catalogue of comedy and entertainment, with shows including the Australian TV premiere of season 2 of the hit supernatural series Interview with a Vampire, new seasons of the comedy horror Wreck, and the revealing Louis Theroux Interviews.

The four new digital streams will focus on four dedicated genres: children’s LIVE action, animation, education, and family. These streams will launch with the new channels on ABC iview on 3 June. This will mean that content is available as live streams, as well as on demand, whenever audiences choose.

Read: Miriam Margoyle’s Impossibly Australian, ABC review – look at us!

Announcing the changes, ABC Chief Content Officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said they were designed to enhance audience experience and boost discoverability.

‘The multichannel changes are designed to simplify and modernise the ABC channels and form part of the ABC’s overall content strategy to adapt and evolve in line with changing audience trends and behaviours,’ said Oliver-Taylor.

‘The ABC is uniquely placed to offer audiences the best range of entertainment and family viewing and having two clearly defined channels plus new digital streams that will make it even easier for Australians of all ages to discover and enjoy their favourite ABC content.’

Oliver-Taylor added: ‘Primary school children are digital natives and want their content on demand and nearly always through a digital platform. The changes announced today means that content for school-age children will be delivered via ABC iview and an altered channel configuration to maximise audience reach.’

ABC Family titles will include the sustainable fashion content series Style It Out, family favourites Deadly Mission Shark and Expedition with Steve Backshall, Fresh Off The Boat, the Little Lunch series and the launch of the new Hard Quiz Kids with comedian Tom Gleeson.

On ABC Entertains, Friday movie nights are back with titles including Focus, How to be Single, Gravity, Must Love Dogs and Beowulf. For superhero fans, Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans and the classic Superman film series starring Christopher Reeve and many more. In the mornings, it will feature programs for primary school kids and school-age educational programming such as Behind the News.

More information about the changes can be found on the ABC’s help page.