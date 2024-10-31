A Remarkable Place To Die: new crime drama on 9

Starting on 17 November, Channel 9 (and 9Now) will air a brand new New Zealand-Australian crime series called A Remarkable Place To Die.

A Remarkable Place To Die follows the headstrong, savvy homicide detective Anaís Mallory, played by Chelsie Preston Crayford, as she returns to her hometown of Queenstown, New Zealand, assuming the role of lead detective and hoping to unravel the truth behind the deaths of her father and sister.

‘Mallory has a stellar policing career under way after a secondment to Sydney, but she is forced to confront her strained relationship with her mother (Rebecca Gibney) and the ghosts of her past, including her ex-fiance Luke (Charles Jazz Terrier), who is now married to her ex-best friend, Maja (Indiana Evans).’

‘With a new case to solve every episode, it rapidly becomes apparent that there is plenty hidden beyond the breathtaking scenery of the tourist town. Secrets linger and danger is never too far away.’

‘As bodies start piling up around the once-safe place, Mallory and her team are thrust into a series of intriguing cases that bring into focus the tragedies that have beset her family. Plagued by the suspicion that her ex-fiance might somehow be involved in their deaths, Mallory also realises that her mother may know more than she is willing to reveal.’

ScreenHub: 9Network brings six free BBC channels to Australia

A Remarkable Place To Die: production credits

Rebecca Gibney stars as the mother of Anaís Mallory, and is joined by a cast including Michala Banas (McLeod’s Daughters, Winners & Losers), Roy Billing (Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities, Jack Irish), Indiana Evans (Home and Away, H2O: Just Add Water), Alex Tarrant (NCIS: Hawaii, 800 Words), Charles Jazz Terrier (Wentworth, Neighbours) and Nathalie Boltt (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

A Remarkable Place To Die is an original drama production for the 9Network, along with ZDF, Acorn and TVNZ. The series was created by Screentime New Zealand and co-produced with Real Film Berlin in association with Banijay Rights.

The series consists of eight episodes that will air on 9 over four weeks.

A Remarkable Place To Die premieres on Sunday 17 November at 8pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

9Network’s 2025 slate: The Golden Bachelor, Madam and The Floor

The Nine network (9Network) revealed its 2025 Upfront presentation to advertisers and media this week, which included new gameshow The Floor, to be hosted by Rodger Corser, and mature dating reality show The Golden Bachelor to be hosted by Samantha Armytage in an all-new Australian version.

There’s precious little on the Australian drama front here, but New Zealand is getting a look-in. In 2025, Nine will show the NZ drama Madam, starring Rachel Griffiths, Danielle Cormack and Martin Henderson. Created by Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton, the 2024 series follows a woman who decides to run her own brothel after discovering her husband’s cheating and their mounting debt.

‘When Mack (Griffiths) discovers Rob (Henderson) has been seeing a sex worker, she’s not angry but surprisingly inspired. With no money and no experience, Mack forges Rob’s signature on a home loan, leases a motel, and recruits an eclectic mix of mostly rookie sex workers for her own “feminist, ethical brothel.” Madam follows Mack’s journey as she juggles motherhood, running a brothel, and her own ideals through a lens of authenticity and humour. The series ultimately explores intimacy and our collective need for human connection.’

Another New Zealand drama mystery, A Remarkable Place to Die, will show soon in late 2024. Set in Queenstown, New Zealand, the detective series stars Chelsie Preston Davis and Rebecca Gibney.

ScreenHub: 9Network’s 2025 slate pegs The Golden Bachelor, Madam and The Floor