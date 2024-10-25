9Network’s 2025 slate pegs The Golden Bachelor, Madam and The Floor

The Nine network (9Network) revealed its 2025 Upfront presentation to advertisers and media this week, which included new gameshow The Floor, to be hosted by Rodger Corser, and mature dating reality show The Golden Bachelor to be hosted by Samantha Armytage in an all-new Australian version.

There’s precious little on the Australian drama front here, but New Zealand is getting a look-in. In 2025, Nine will show the NZ drama Madam, starring Rachel Griffiths, Danielle Cormack and Martin Henderson. Created by Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton, the 2024 series follows a woman who decides to run her own brothel after discovering her husband’s cheating and their mounting debt.

‘When Mack (Griffiths) discovers Rob (Henderson) has been seeing a sex worker, she’s not angry but surprisingly inspired. With no money and no experience, Mack forges Rob’s signature on a home loan, leases a motel, and recruits an eclectic mix of mostly rookie sex workers for her own “feminist, ethical brothel.” Madam follows Mack’s journey as she juggles motherhood, running a brothel, and her own ideals through a lens of authenticity and humour. The series ultimately explores intimacy and our collective need for human connection.’

Another New Zealand drama mystery, A Remarkable Place to Die, will show soon in late 2024. Set in Queenstown, New Zealand, the detective series stars Chelsie Preston Davis and Rebecca Gibney.

The Floor: trivia gameshow with Rodger Corser channeling Rob Lowe

Billed as the most exciting new format in the world right now, and the ultimate trivia showdown, The Floor, hosted by Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor) will see ’81 Aussies will face off on a colossal, futuristic floor, all competing for a life-changing grand prize of $200,000.

‘Combining intense strategy, high-stakes trivia, and edge-of-your-seat suspense, The Floor promises a gripping game of wits and endurance that every member of the family can play along with at home! The game is simple: each player begins with one tile on the floor, representing their subject of expertise. Their aim is to challenge and win their neighbours’ tiles and steal their area of The Floor. Whoever wins the entire floor will rule all and claim the grand prize.’

The Floor is originally a Dutch format and there’s an American version hosted by Rob Lowe. The Australian version is produced by Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios for the 9Network.

ScreenHub: 9Network brings six free BBC channels to Australia

Other new shows: Château DIY Australia & The Golden Bachelor

Château DIY Australia sees Aussies looking for a new life in France and renovating their own French château.

‘The five-part series features a selection of Aussie château shoppers and owners as they uncover secrets, pick up bargains and discover unpolished gems. With plenty of trials and tribulations along the way – from crumbling ceilings to time-worn turrets and dreaded termites – viewers will watch these adventurous Aussies bringing their château fairytales to life in the hope of leaving a legacy in the breathtaking French countryside.’

Château DIY Australia is produced by Spark Media Partners for the 9Network in association with Cineflix Rights.

The Golden Bachelor, a sweeter mature-age version of the younger, crasser reality dating show has been a massive ratings success in the US, and Nine will be hoping for a similar result with its Aussie version in 2025, with Samantha Armytage as host.

‘In this heartwarming series, one charming Golden Bachelor embarks on a heartfelt journey to find a soulmate, with Sam guiding him every step of the way as he seeks a partner who can share the joys and adventures of life’s later chapters.

‘The women looking for love bring a wealth of life experience, having navigated relationships, loss, and laughter. Each of them is ready to embrace new possibilities and ignite a lasting connection. Get ready for laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments when our Golden Bachelor starts handing out roses.’

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia for the 9Network.

In 2025 Nine’s returning shows include ratings hits The Block in Daylesford, Lego Masters, Married at First Sight and The Hundred with Andy Lee.

Also recently announced was the addition of six new channels on 9Now as a result of a deal with BBC, which will add BBC Comedy, BBC Food, BBC Home & Garden, BBC Earth, Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow UK.

For more information, head to 9Now.