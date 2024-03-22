22nd Annual SPA Awards: all the winners

Australian screen talent took to the red carpet on Wednesday night to celebrate the 22nd Annual SPA Awards.

Taking place on the final night of SCREEN FOREVER 38, the awards recognised content produced by members of Screen Producers Australia (SPA) that showcase skill, imagination, and innovative thinking.

Werner Film Productions was the big winner of the night, taking home three awards including the Media Super Production Business of the Year Award.

They were followed closely by Wooden Horse who scored two trophies for ​​Breakthrough Business of the Year, and Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year. The night also honoured Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, Co-Founders of Every Cloud Productions, who shared the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Image: SPA

‘As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Australian screen producers at the 22nd Annual SPA Awards, it’s clear that our production community continues to thrive in the face of a rapidly changing landscape,’ said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

‘Each winner exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that define our industry and showcase the vital role producers and production businesses play in sharing our unique stories and culture with audiences worldwide.

‘It was an honour to stand among industry leaders as we celebrated the success of local stories and businesses, showcasing the incredible talent and resilience of our creative sector’.

Read: Heartbreak High Season 2 trailer revealed

The complete list of SPA Awards winners:

Production Awards

Animated Production of the Year (joint winners) – 100% Wolf: Book of Hath (ABC), Flying Bark Productions Beep and Mort (ABC), Windmill Pictures

(joint winners) – Children’s Series Production of the Year – Crazy Fun Park (ABC), Werner Film Productions



– Crazy Fun Park (ABC), Werner Film Productions Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year (joint winners) – Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video), Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions In Limbo (ABC), Bunya Productions and Heiress Films

(joint winners) – Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year – Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC), Artemis Media and Matter of Factual



– Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC), Artemis Media and Matter of Factual Drama Series Production of the Year – The Newsreader S2 (ABC), Werner Film Productions



– The Newsreader S2 (ABC), Werner Film Productions Entertainment Production of the Year – Hard Quiz S9 (ABC), Thinkative Television



– Hard Quiz S9 (ABC), Thinkative Television Feature Documentary Production of the Year – Harley & Katya, Stranger Than Fiction Films



– Harley & Katya, Stranger Than Fiction Films Feature Film Production of the Year (joint winners) – Shayda, Origma 45 The Royal Hotel, See-Saw Films

(joint winners) – Online Series Production of the Year – Touch the Sky, Nora & R.D. Productions



– Touch the Sky, Nora & R.D. Productions Reality Series Production of the Year – The Great Australian Bake Off S7 (Foxtel Group), BBC Studios Australia



The Great Australian Bake Off S7 (Foxtel Group), BBC Studios Australia Short Film Production of the Year – Jia, Niu Studios and Toprock Productions



– Jia, Niu Studios and Toprock Productions Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year, The Clearing (Disney+), Wooden Horse

Business Awards

Breakthrough Business of the Year – Wooden Horse

– Wooden Horse Media Super Production Business of the Year – Werner Film Productions

– Werner Film Productions Services & Facilities Business of the Year – Princess Bento Studio

– Princess Bento Studio Screen Business Export Award – Goalpost Pictures

Individual Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Fiona Eagger and Deborah Cox, Every Cloud Productions

The Awards ceremony also saw Amy Parry named as the recipient of the $20,000 Ones To Watch Screen Internship grant, supported by Screen Australia, and Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped In Black) awarded the annual SDIN Award.