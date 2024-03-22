News

Heartbreak High Season 2 trailer revealed

Heartbreak High Season 2 drops on Netflix next month.
22 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Heartbreak High S2. (L to R) Chloe Hayden as Quinni , Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren in Heartbreak High S2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Netflix has officially revealed the full trailer for Heartbreak High Season 2.

The trailer was dropped worldwide by the cast of Heartbreak High via TikTok Livestream last night. Ayesha Madon, Thomas Weatherall, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Will Mcdonald and James Majoos joined host and content creator Jeremy Franco in the TikTok studio to answer fan questions and re-watch scenes from season one. 

All familiar faces are back for Term Two at the ‘lowest ranking school in the district.’ But ‘fresh hotties’, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is on at Hartley High.

The brand new season of the Australian teen drama will premiere globally on 11 April, on Netflix. 

Watch the new trailer below:

Following the success of Heartbreak High Season 1, including an International Emmy award, Heartbreak High Season 2 will see the the return of 2023 Logie nominees Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and 2023 Logie winner and 2022 AACTA winner Thomas Weatherall, as well as James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend and Josh Heuston. 

They are joined by new cast members Sam Rechner (The Fablemans) as Rowan Callaghan, an ‘unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema’ who finds himself thrown headfirst into the chaos of Hartley High; and Kartanya Maynard (Deadloch) as Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of ‘Puriteens’, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within.  

Angus Sampson (Furiosa, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fargo) joins the teaching staff as the Head of P.E., alongside Rachel House and Chika Ikogwe who return as Woodsy and Jojo, the staff of Heartbreak High.

Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, filming of Season 2 of Heartbreak High took place in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, Ku-ring-gai and Gundugarra lands), Australia.

The first season earned four stars from us in our review.

Heartbreak High Season 2: the details

  • Release date: April 11, 2024
  • Episodes: 8 x 50 minutes
  • Created by: Hannah Carroll Chapman
  • Written by: Hannah Carroll Chapman, Keir Wilkins, Megan Palinkas, Sara Khan, Jean Tong, Marieke Hardy, Thomas Wilson-White
  • Produced by: Sarah Freeman
  • Executive Producer: Carly Heaton, Hannah Carroll Chapman
  • Associate Producer: Anna Curtis
  • Directors: Gracie Otto (Ep 1-3), Neil Sharma (Ep 4-6), Adam Murget & Jessie Oldfield (Ep 7-8)
  • Production Company: Fremantle, NewBe
  • Locations: Maroubra, NSW and various locations around Sydney, NSW (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, Ku-ring-gai and Gundungurra lands)
  • Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbineck, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Sam Rechner, Josh Heuston, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Chika Ikogwe, Kartanya Maynard

Heartbreak High Season 2 releases on 11 April 2024 on Netflix.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

