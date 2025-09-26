Pokemon TCG Pocket to get limited time ‘deluxe’ booster packs

Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s newest expansion has been announced, with a core twist. While previous expansions added in new cards inspired by a particular theme or game, the new ‘Deluxe Pack ex’ boosters will instead feature four-diamond rarity cards from past expansions, as well as new ‘parallel foil’ cards, and previously released cards with brand-new artwork.

In another twist, the Deluxe Pack ex boosters will only be available from 29 September at 11:00 pm PDT to 29 October at 10:59 pm PDT. Players will have just a single month to open these booster packs and obtain any of the new cards – so you should mark time in your calendar to hit all your pulls for this particular set.

As revealed, while some of the cards are returning from past sets – and if you’ve got a full collection, you won’t need to worry too much about these ones – there are new cards with special ‘Deluxe’ artwork, as well as some new full art cards (so far, we’ve seen Greninja, Gardevoir, Professor’s Research, Pikachu ex, Arceus ex, and Buzzwole ex).

For those completionists, the idea of a limited time pack will likely be a scary one. If you don’t manage to get these cards while they’re available, you could miss out entirely. It’s also worth noting the new parallel foil ex cards have a two star rarity, which means they can’t be obtained by trading.

Pokemon TCG Pocket – Deluxe Pack ex trailer

Regardless of these chase cards floating around, the new set feels like a great idea. With the latest set, Secluded Springs, being a smaller one, it feels likely active players will have already collected every card they need. Having a set that breaks up the monotony of pulling plain cards, with guaranteed higher-rarity cards, feels like a welcome change.

It’s also worth noting this booster pack arrival isn’t the only change hitting Pokemon TCG Pocket shortly. As announced, following on from this week’s water-themed event, the app will soon get a Raichu ex drop event featuring a special promo card. There is also a new Bonus Week event on the way, as well as a fresh wonder pick event.

For those tired of hunting for new exes fruitlessly, this booster pack announcement is certainly a bit of good news. Here’s to hoping there won’t be significant gaps left by the pack’s limited time availability, and that we may all gather the parallel foils we deserve.

As The Pokemon Company has said in its announcement, ‘Shine on, Trainers!’

Also on ScreenHub: Pokemon TCG Pocket to be featured in pop-up gallery exhibit in Rome



Artwork from mobile app Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to be on display in a new pop-up art gallery exhibit hosted in Rome, Italy between 30 September and 1 October 2025. The wild new event will spotlight artwork from the popular app, in a ‘gallery-inspired setting themed around three different Pokemon habitats – beach, mountain desert, and grasslands.’



Fans will be able to wander this pop-up and take part in an array of activities, including a scavenger hunt, various photo opps, and more. The exhibit is designed to celebrate the first anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket, and all the many artists that have contributed to the game along the way.



Given how beautiful the artwork in Pokemon TCG Pocket is, this should be a wonderful opportunity to see it on display, and connect with like-minded Pokemon players. It always seems like a shame that so many gorgeous Pokemon TCG cards are digital-only, so having a physical exhibit is a nice touch.

