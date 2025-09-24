Pokemon TCG Pocket to be featured in pop-up gallery exhibit in Rome

Artwork from mobile app Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to be on display in a new pop-up art gallery exhibit hosted in Rome, Italy between 30 September and 1 October 2025. The wild new event will spotlight artwork from the popular app, in a ‘gallery-inspired setting themed around three different Pokemon habitats – beach, mountain desert, and grasslands.’

Fans will be able to wander this pop-up and take part in an array of activities, including a scavenger hunt, various photo opps, and more. The exhibit is designed to celebrate the first anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket, and all the many artists that have contributed to the game along the way.

Those in a position to attend – it takes place at Boscolo Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy – can reserve a free ticket via Eventbrite.

Given how beautiful the artwork in Pokemon TCG Pocket is, this should be a wonderful opportunity to see it on display, and connect with like-minded Pokemon players. It always seems like a shame that so many gorgeous Pokemon TCG cards are digital-only, so having a physical exhibit is a nice touch.

It’s also worth noting this isn’t the only Pokemon art exhibition newly-announced by The Pokemon Company. As shared in the same press release, there is also a Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution Experience and Pokemon TCG Pocket 1st Anniversary Museum on the way, with this set to tour Europe, beginning October 2025.

Here’s the official description: ‘The Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution Experience is a walk-through experiential space where Trainers can admire some of the riveting cards from Mega Evolution in life-size dynamic displays.’

‘The separate Pokemon TCG Pocket 1st Anniversary Museum space features ten digital murals that will immerse Trainers in the world of Pokémon TCG Pocket pack openings, battles, card artwork, missions, display boards, and card animations specific to each expansion that has been released.’

Visitors attending this experience will be able to complete a stamp rally to receive a code for 24 hourglasses which can be spent in Pokemon TCG Pocket to open extra Booster Packs.

Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution Experience and Pokemon TCG Pocket 1st Anniversary Museum – Tour Dates

Here’s the full list of tour dates for the upcoming Pokemon TCG-inspired touring museum exhibit:

Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush) – 3-5 October 2025

(Shepherd’s Bush) – 3-5 October 2025 Le Gavia, Madrid – 10-12 October 2025

– 10-12 October 2025 Wesfield Forum Des Halles, Paris – 17-19 October 2025

– 17-19 October 2025 Le Gru, Turin, Italy – 24-26 October 2025

– 24-26 October 2025 Westfield Centro, Oberhausen, Germany – 31 October-1 November 2025

At this stage, it’s unclear whether the exhibit will extend beyond these European tour dates, but stay patient for more news.

