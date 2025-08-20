Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: Every big game announcement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on November 14

To kick off the show, Activision launched a new reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Not only did this show off more of the game’s mind-bending campaign, it also confirmed the title will drop on 14 November 2025.

Read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 might be the most interesting COD yet

Lords of the Fallen 2 announced with grimy new trailer

Lords of the Fallen 2 was officially revealed by developer CI Games at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, with an announcement trailer inviting keen players into a grim, darkness-filled world of magic and monsters. In this game, you’ll embody a warrior who must fight back against a tide of evil.

As announced, Lords of the Fallen 2 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2026.

Sekiro: No Defeat got its first trailer

Next up at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, the folks at Crunchyroll revealed the first trailer for the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime, which directly adapts the events of the game. This anime looks particularly flashy and action-heavy, as you’d expect. It’s set to launch in 2026.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight stole the show

The next major trailer was for the delightful Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is a new entry in the Lego Batman series that’s inspired by both the Arkham games, and multiple Batman films. We see references to The Batman, The Dark Knight, and Batman Returns, suggesting this will be a cinematic mashup with plenty of nods for fans. In a very funny post-title-drop scene, it was revealed that Matt Berry will be voicing Bane in the game.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will launch in 2026.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 got a cinematic announce trailer

Dawn of War 4 popped in next, with this game looking like yet another treat for Warhammer 40,000 fans. This franchise entry will follow hulking Blood Marines on a quest to restore peace to the galaxy by defeating hordes of intergalactic warriors. This title launches on PC in 2026.

Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 are crossing over

In a neat bit of synergy, Capcom has announced it’s teaming up with Square Enix for a Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 crossover. Chocobos are coming to Wilds as rideable companions, and there is also a new Omega Planetes boss coming to the game. Final Fantasy 14 is getting Seikret mounts, and there will also be a special Wilds boss encounter coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Wilds features will drop in September 2025, and Final Fantasy 14 will get its crossover content in October 2025.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword got a new trailer

Next up, a new gameplay trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword appeared. This is a gorgeous-looking action RPG where you’ll be battling monsters in an underworld riddled with them. As revealed in the trailers, some of these monsters include disembodied heads, giant beasts with tails for weapons, and a long-necked warrior with a creepy, wiggly gait.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches in 2026.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: Highlight reel

Next up was a highlight reel of smaller game trailers.

We got a new trailer for Arknights: Endfield , a mysterious sci-fi adventure in which warriors fight against mech constructs. This title is coming to mobile, PC, and consoles in future.

, a mysterious sci-fi adventure in which warriors fight against mech constructs. This title is coming to mobile, PC, and consoles in future. We also got a trailer for Europa Universalis V , a new 4X strategy game where players will fight to conquer lands and maintain their grip on the world. This game launches on 4 November 2025.

, a new 4X strategy game where players will fight to conquer lands and maintain their grip on the world. This game launches on 4 November 2025. It was revealed that Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion now has a free demo available on all platforms, for those keen to check out its unique mech-infused fantasy world.

now has a free demo available on all platforms, for those keen to check out its unique mech-infused fantasy world. Sci-fi shooter Void/Breaker also got a trailer confirming it’s out now.

Fallout: Season 2 got its first full trailer

Fallout: Season 2 got its first major trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, with this confirming the main trio will head to New Vegas for new adventures this season. The trailer introduced Justin Theroux as Mr. House, and confirmed more of the Ghoul’s past will be revealed.

Fallout: Season 2 arrives on Prime Video on 17 December 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Bethesda and MachineGames popped in next to announce Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Given how brilliant this game is, it’s great to see it arriving on new platforms. The team also announced that the game’s long-waited DLC, The Order of Giants, will officially come to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 4 September 2025.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: Further highlights

This announcement was followed by a flashy reel of trailers, including the following news.

Deadpool VR got a new trailer confirming it’s launching for Meta Quest 3 and 3S on 18 November 2025.

got a new trailer confirming it’s launching for Meta Quest 3 and 3S on 18 November 2025. World of Tanks is getting a massive new update on 1 September (APAC) and 3 September (EU/NA), with this aiding a rebrand to World of Tanks 2.0.

is getting a massive new update on 1 September (APAC) and 3 September (EU/NA), with this aiding a rebrand to World of Tanks 2.0. Wild shooter John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando got a new monster-filled trailer confirming the game launches in early 2026.

Death by Scrolling is the next game from Ron Gilbert

Next up at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 was Death by Scrolling. This is an RPG roguelike where you must run through purgatory, avoiding the Grim Reaper’s call. It’s something a bit different from Ron Gilbert (Monkey Island), who is typically known for point-and-click adventure games. This title doesn’t currently have a confirmed release date.

Studio ZA/UM has revealed Zero Parades

Next up, the team at Studio ZA/UM revealed Zero Parades, a game which is described as an ‘espionage RPG’ where you play as a mysterious figure sent on an assignment that charts an uncanny world. Like ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium, this game will be esoteric and strange – although it’s worth noting this title is being produced by a new creative team. Zero Parades doesn’t have a confirmed launch date.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: Even more highlights

Next up, we got a new round of short trailers.

Unbeatable got a final trailer. This is a game set in a world where music is illegal. It launches on 6 November 2025.

got a final trailer. This is a game set in a world where music is illegal. It launches on 6 November 2025. Honor of Kings: World got a grand new trailer showing off sweeping boss battles.

got a grand new trailer showing off sweeping boss battles. A Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration was announced, with new creator-made games launching from 20 August.

collaboration was announced, with new creator-made games launching from 20 August. First-person shooter Delta Force also got a new trailer confirming it’s available to play now.

also got a new trailer confirming it’s available to play now. Cinder City got a trailer. This is a third-person shooter where you’ll take on zombies and all sorts of other weird creatures while zooming across city landscapes.

got a trailer. This is a third-person shooter where you’ll take on zombies and all sorts of other weird creatures while zooming across city landscapes. Time Takers was up next. This is a time-crossing shooter where players will team up to steal time, which functions as a sort of currency.

Ninja Gaiden 4 got a new story trailer

Next up at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, Ninja Gaiden 4 got a brand new story-based trailer revealing more about the warriors at the heart of this story. As previously announced, this game launches on 21 October 2025.

Silent Hill f got a horrifying new trailer

Silent Hill f got a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, with this confirming what we all know already: this game is set to be suitably horrifying. You play as a young schoolgirl who must face an array of monsters as her town is overrun with darkness, with your status leading to a helplessness that amplifies the game’s terror. As previously announced, this title launches on 25 September 2025.

La Divina Commedia announced with new trailer

Next was a trailer for La Divina Commedia, which is a dark fantasy adventure where you’ll face off against an array of beasts, using deft sword skills to defeat them. This game looks absolutely gorgeous, with a touch of horror in its sweeping adventure. As you might be able to tell from the title, it’s inspired by The Divine Comedy.

Cronos: The New Dawn got a new trailer

Next up, Cronos: The New Dawn got a new trailer (and the main character also appeared on stage at Gamescom 2025). This is an upcoming horror adventure from Bloober Team where you must fight for a brighter future by working your way through the fragments of the past. As announced, it arrives on 5 September 2025.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: That’s right, more highlights

Next was another flash reel of trailers.

Ben Schwartz popped in to reveal a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 , which is an upcoming adventure RPG sequel that aims to go wilder and wackier than its predecessor. This title launches on 29 October 2025.

, which is an upcoming adventure RPG sequel that aims to go wilder and wackier than its predecessor. This title launches on 29 October 2025. There was a new trailer for i nZOI revealing more about its upcoming island getaway-themed expansion.

revealing more about its upcoming island getaway-themed expansion. There was also a trailer for Fate Trigger , which a flashy new anime tactical shooter. Early access for this game arrives in Q1 2026.

, which a flashy new anime tactical shooter. Early access for this game arrives in Q1 2026. We also got a trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, which adapts the anime universe into RPG format.

which adapts the anime universe into RPG format. Moonlighter 2 appeared, with a new trailer confirming it launches in early access on 23 October 2025.

appeared, with a new trailer confirming it launches in early access on 23 October 2025. Enshrouded got a new trailer, for its Wake of the Water DLC, which launches in October 2025.

got a new trailer, for its Wake of the Water DLC, which launches in October 2025. We got a trailer confirming Age of Empires IV is coming to PS5 on 4 November 2025.

is coming to PS5 on 4 November 2025. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its Legacy of the Forge DLC on 9 September 2025.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 finally got a release date

After all this time, we finally know Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch on 21 October 2025. It’s been a long time coming, and this game previously seemed to be trapped in development hell – but it does appear it’s now making its way out.

Read: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 launches in October 2025

Cult of the Lamb is getting a new DLC in early 2026

Cult of the Lamb is set to get brand new DLC in early 2026, in the form of Woolhaven. As announced, this ‘massive, ice-cold new expansion’ will see the Lamb heading into mysterious mountains to answer the call of a lost God and ‘face the past’ before it ‘consumes them.’

In the mountains, you’ll need to rebuild your flock and ‘reawaken’ winter to uncover a deep history and secrets beneath the ice, with this goal sending you on a new, full-length adventure away from your cult.

Read: Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven DLC set to arrive in 2026

World of Warcraft: Midnight was revealed

Next up at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, the next World of Warcraft expansion, Midnight, was revealed in a cinematic trailer. This featured drama amongst the Elves, as armies descended on a glittering kingdom. This expansion is set to arrive in 2026.

Psychological horror Project Spectrum was announced

This was followed by a trailer for Project Spectrum, which is a psychological horror game set in a creepy mansion. This one has definitive Resident Evil vibes, combining monster battles with an exploration of mental health.

World of Tanks: Heat is a new tank skirmish title from Wargaming

Next up, Wargaming popped in again to reveal World of Tanks: Heat, which appears to be a tank shooter where you’re speeding along roads, facing off against other players in tanks.

This was followed by a new trailer for Ghost of Yōtei, which is a PlayStation 5-exclusive samurai adventure set to launch on 2 October 2025. This title will also include a Legends mode, which will be available for free to all players in 2026.

Resident Evil: Requiem got a new showcase

Resident Evil: Requiem appeared next, with a new trailer revealing the plight of protagonist Grace Ashcroft. As revealed, Grace will face all sorts of horrors in this upcoming adventure, with her struggles in the main timeline informed by trauma from her past. In the trailer, we see a young Grace and her mother attempting to escape an unseen terror.

Resident Evil: Requiem launches on 27 February 2026.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui, sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, announced

To round out Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, Black Myth: Zhong Kui was announced. This is a major sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, which tells a new story about a God who vanquishes ghosts and evil beings. This title doesn’t have a release date just yet.

