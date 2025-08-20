Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven DLC set to arrive in 2026

Cult of the Lamb is set to get brand new DLC in early 2026, in the form of Woolhaven. As announced, this ‘massive, ice-cold new expansion’ will see the Lamb heading into mysterious mountains to answer the call of a lost God and ‘face the past’ before it ‘consumes them.’

In the mountains, you’ll need to rebuild your flock and ‘reawaken’ winter to uncover a deep history and secrets beneath the ice, with this goal sending you on a new, full-length adventure away from your cult. Here’s the full DLC description, per Massive Monster and Devolver Digital:

Return the lost souls of Woolhaven to their spiritual home and learn the long-forgotten history of lambkind. Rebuild the fallen town to its former glory and reclaim the mountain to restore the depleted power of Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs. But beware: there is always a price to be paid.



Endure harsh weather, including blizzards and freezing temperatures, that threaten your Cult’s survival. Build new structures to keep your loyal followers warm and protect them from frostbite and famine.



Unlock ranching at your Cult base and breed rare animals that provide wool, warmth, and when times are particularly desperate, precious meat. Tame, ride, and let your followers take care of these majestic creatures.



Venture into a new realm battered by bitter storms, crawling with creatures corrupted with the Rot lurking beneath the snow. Battle through two vast new dungeons, where the echoes of the past refuse to rest.

As noted, you’ll discover the secrets of lambkind in this Cult of the Lamb adventure, with the titular Lamb facing off with his past to determine a better, stronger future. The action will be guided by Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs, who will likely exact a toll for being lost to time.

With the stability of the Lands of the Old Faith at risk, you’ll need to tread carefully as you tread upon the mountains, and upset the balance of the world. As your journey continues, you’ll face off with a rising horde of horrors, each more powerful than the last – and through it all, your deft skills will be much-needed.

After a brief period of quiet, it’s great to see a new expansion for Cult of the Lamb. This game has been one of the biggest recent success stories from Australia, with its unique premise, moreish gameplay, and ultra-cool art style (not to mention its total cuteness) attracting a dedicated, passionate audience that continues to support the game as it grows.

Long may Cult of the Lamb reign. Long may its DLC add-ons continue.

As announced, Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven is set to launch for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC in early 2026. Stay tuned for more details.

