Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 launches in October 2025

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is officially set to launch on 21 October 2025. The release date has been a long time coming, with this game being in development for multiple years, at multiple different studios. For a long time, it seemed to become stuck, and there were doubts it would ever release – but given it received a major spotlight at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, and that there’s only a few short months to go before this release, we expect the announced date will stick.

It should come as welcome relief to those who’ve been awaiting news of this project, and who were fearful that its long development cycle would lead to a cancellation, or another unfortunate end. What results in the final product, and how it’s changed since it was first announced, remains a relative mystery – but at the very least, keen players won’t be waiting long to discover it.

It’s a rare game that escapes development hell, and given it’s been over six years since Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was publicly announced and demoed for the first time, there are some doubts that need addressing. But with the latest trailers looking fun and flashy, we can always hope for a engaging time, at the very least.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 promises a vast vampire fantasy, with players able to take on a role within a secretive society, wielding ancient powers to stake their claim to power. Backed by the world and lore of the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop game, it’s got a rich sandbox to play within.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – New Trailer

Here’s the official game description, per publisher Paradox Interactive:

You are the Nomad – an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This mysterious entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle. In sections of the game, you will explore the city through his eyes as you revisit a cold case from a hundred years ago that threatens undead and mortal society. Hunt your way through a modern-night Seattle on the brink of an open supernatural war in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, where visceral vampire action meets a noir murder mystery

The real twist here is that while the original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines allowed you to step into the shoes of a fledgling vampire harnessing their powers in a strange and uncanny world of vampires, its sequel follows a much older vampire, who returns to the modern world after a long slumber. That means you’ll likely have access to an array of established abilities, with the drama derived from charting a new world, of strange new politics and technology – not to mention the mystery provided by the new voice in your head. This setup should provide a neat backdrop for your new vampire journey.

While early previews chart a range of experiences (some believe the game is too action-heavy, as well as being too linear, and some believe the combat is too rough), those keen to learn more will have to stay patient, and form their own opinions.

As announced, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 finally launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 21 October 2025. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming game.

Also on ScreenHub: Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven DLC set to arrive in 2026



