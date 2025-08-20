Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 might be the most interesting COD yet

Call of Duty is not typically a franchise I would describe as personally compelling. But Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 seems determined to change my mind, with a recent preview illuminating a game that’s trying new things, a bit differently. Beyond all the talk of new guns and multiplayer stages, what was most interesting was the story hook and direction for this particular entry.

While Black Ops 7 will still focus on what all Call of Duty games do best – running and gunning – this go around, there’s elements of surrealism and magic in the mix. Usually, the franchise’s magic is siloed to its Zombies mode (and there are ample debates about the canonicity of these elements), but Activision has outlined a very new, very novel twist to aid immersion.

What’s the story in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

As shared during a recent preview, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 follows a group of soldiers known as Specter One who must fight against a deadly new weapon that alters the human mind. The narrative is set in the near-off future of 2035, and directly follows on from the events and consequences of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6 (so it’s likely a good idea to play those games first).

Raul Menendez returns as a villain, and he’ll be joined by the mysterious organisation known as The Guild, which has positioned itself as the last line of defence against the threats facing humanity.

Who are the main characters in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Image: Treyarch / Raven Software / Activision

Specter One are the main heroes of this story. They are:

David ‘Section’ Mason – The team leader of Specter One, now played by Milo Ventimiglia (of Heroes fame). He’s described as a pillar of strength for the team, but he struggles with doubts and internal conflict. There’s also hints that his past will play a key part in his future, with ghosts haunting him throughout his journey.

Mike Harper – Played by Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Days of Thunder). He helps to ‘ground David,’ and has a bold personality that may grate (or delight).

Eric Samuels – Played by John Eric Bentley. He’s described as a stoic, no-nonsense character who functions as the team’s logic centre, and provides balance.

Leilana ’50/50′ Tupuola – Played by Frankie Adams. She’s a soldier from New Zealand who underwent bionic limb augmentation after she was diagnosed with a degenerative disease. Wielding her prosthetics, she’s a deadly force on the battlefield.

As mentioned, this group will face off against the villainous Raul Menenedez in their journey. They’ll also come face to face with a mysterious new figure – Emma Kagan, the CEO of The Guild. She’s played by Kiernan Shipka, of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

What’s so important about the ‘deadly weapon’ of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Image: Treyarch / Raven Software / Activision

As for the game’s main threat being a ‘deadly new weapon’ of sorts, that defines the unique direction of the game. This weapon can alter the mind dramatically, and create shared hallucinations, inspired by individual fears. As Specter One travels across locations including Los Angeles, Alaska, Avalon, Nicaragua, Angola, and Tokyo, they’ll be contending with fear illusions and paranoia that warp their reality, and their memories. The crux here is that to succeed, Specter One will need to overcome the enemy’s control of their perception, and break through to reality.

A linear campaign (playable in solo or in multiplayer co-op, with progression carried through all modes) will define this journey, with each chapter inviting new, stranger sights. As the deadly psychological warfare wages, Specter One will deal with increasingly warped worlds – from Borderlands-esque desert battlefields haunted by giant knives that pierce the earth, to Upside Down-like cities.

It’s in this exploration of the surreal that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 looks so compelling. While others may prefer a more gritty, grounded tale, after so many years of exactly this, it’s nice to see the franchise experimenting in bolder fashion.

What was most clear in my early look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was this game will be weirder than what’s come before, with developers getting creative in level building and how far the first-person shooter genre can be stretched and changed.

It’s easy to roll your eyes and expect the next Call of Duty to be more of the same, but this one does seem a bit more special. Beyond some neat casting (Heroes always holds a special place in my heart), the core concept and direction here is vivid and imaginative, and I’m certainly keen to see how well-realised it is in the full game.

For now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 brims with promise. We’ll just have to say patient to see it realised – as announced, the game launches on 14 November 2025.

