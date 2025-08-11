Far Cry TV adaptation reportedly in the works at FX

A Far Cry TV show is reportedly in development at FX, with big names including Rob Mac (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) attached. The news arrives courtesy of an odd source: a since-removed Ubisoft press release that was spotted and shared on Reddit.

The release itself is no longer live, but details remain, thanks to chatter on the Reddit thread, with commenters pouring over every tidbit. Now, it’s worth noting all we have is this secondhand account, with the original release unavailable and not archived – so these details remain unconfirmed.

But should they prove legitimate, there’s plenty to entice Far Cry fans.

Per details of this press release, the Far Cry TV adaptation in development is set to be an anthology series, with multiple seasons set in new worlds. That would align both with Far Cry itself, and with the style of Hawley’s Fargo.

What to know about FX’s Far Cry

‘Each season will be set in a new world with a different cast of characters following the video game franchise’s signature standalone storytelling format,’ the press release reportedly read. We can expect, with this direction, that any Far Cry game could be adapted, as well as any new story. The joining thread of each game is fairly loose, after all – they’re typically siloed stories connected by themes of violence, and the presence of a charismatic villain.

Hawley will reportedly serve as showrunner, and executive producer of the series, with Mac also set to executive produce. The press release indicated Ubisoft Film & Television would aid production alongside FX, likely overseeing the series’ direction and development. More Better Productions, 26Keys Productions, and 3Arts Entertainment have also reportedly boarded the project.

Should this announcement be confirmed by Ubisoft, there’s plenty of hope for this Far Cry adaptation. Beyond the source material being rich, with many of the games exploring the nature of humanity, and the will to survive, Hawley would be a fantastic get. His work on Fargo and Legion is award-winning, and he’s got a signature style that lends itself well to dark, winding themes.

For now, we’ll still have to take this report with a grain of salt, as while the release was reported on Reddit, it doesn’t appear to exist in any tangible fashion any more. The assumption here is that Ubisoft simply announced the series too early, likely publishing a draft release – but there’s still a chance this is a rumour that’s spiralled. Those keen to hear more about FX’s Far Cry will have to stay tuned to see whether the project is confirmed.

Also on ScreenHub: Len’s Island has grown and changed alongside its creator, Julian Ball



When last I spoke to Len’s Island creator Julian Ball, he told me he’d needed to enter hospital for help dealing with stress. Creating the game with a minimalist team – at one point, in solo mode – had taken its toll, forcing him to reckon with his health. The game was a significant undertaking. It was backed by a strong vision, and ample ambition: to create a new experience in the survival-crafting genre that was fully-featured, vast, and endlessly creative. With a lack of experience in game creation, Ball admits it was a near-impossible undertaking.



But even facing this mountain, needing to learn skills from scratch, Ball eventually managed to launch Len’s Island into the world, expanding Flow Studio in the process. Over a four year period, the game has evolved. It recently exited early access, fully-featured, and fully-encompassing Ball’s early vision.

