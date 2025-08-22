Netflix’s Devil May Cry: Season 2 trailer revealed

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Devil May Cry: Season 2, confirming it’ll focus on Dante and Vergil, as they lock swords for the first time. The arrival of Vergil was briefly teased in the show’s first season, heralding a grand entrance in the next chapter.

Based on context clues, it appears that Dante will be released from his end-of-the-season stasis as Devil May Cry: Season 2 begins, as he’s the only one with enough power to take down Vergil, who’s a growing threat to the world. Some time has passed between seasons, as Dante’s hair has grown longer, and notably, he will also get a costume change for this next adventure, with a coat that better resembles his outfit from the first Devil May Cry game.

In this trailer, we see Dante taking out flocks of demons, Vergil terrorising residents of an apartment block, and teasers of a showdown between brothers that’s been a long time coming, in the canon of the show (which, it should be noted, differs significantly from that of the games).

Devil May Cry: Season 2 – First Look Trailer

In any case, the first season of Devil May Cry was great fun, regardless of its lean away from established canon (and the confusion of having Johnny Yong Bosch step in to voice Dante, after years of voicing his nephew, Nero). Based on this teaser, it appears Season 2 will be equally fun, with plenty of drama and style backing the long-awaited clash of brothers.

This version of Dante remains an endearing one, with the spirit of the character relatively well-translated. We look forward to seeing how Vergil is realised on screen, and how he’ll define this upcoming season.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch revealed in new trailer

In addition to revealing a new look at Devil May Cry: Season 2, Netflix has also recently revealed fellow video game adaptation Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the long-gestating adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise.

This new animated adaptation is from the creator of John Wick, with plenty of dazzling action and gunplay shown off in the first trailer. Liev Schreiber is set to play an older Sam Fisher in this tale, which follows the iconic operative as he takes on a ‘personal’ mission, charting a criminal underworld. This show launches on Netflix on 14 October 2025.

