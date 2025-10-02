Bluey set to feature in Just Dance 2026 Edition

Australian icon Bluey is set to feature prominently in Just Dance 2026 Edition, with Ubisoft, BBC Studios, Ludo Studio, and Neels Studio collaborating on a special ‘Bluey Medley’ that includes various ‘iconic scenes’ from the beloved animated series.

Here’s the official description: ‘Groove along with Bluey and her family and friends as they dance through a variety of iconic settings around Bluey’s house and Brisbane, with gameplay and choreography that will ensure a fun-filled Just Dance experience for dancers and Bluey fans of all ages.’

Players will be able to take on this ‘Bluey Medley’ alone or with friends, following along with dance moves replicated on-screen by Bluey and her sister, Bingo. Notably, the track heavily features Bluey’s house, as well as iconic locations around Brisbane, Australia. Those familiar may spot Brisbane CBD’s main thoroughfare, as well as the iconic South Bank Grand Arbour archway, blooming with flowers.

It’s a neat chance to have more Australian representation within the long-running Just Dance series, which remains one of the most popular and approachable franchises in gaming.

‘We’re proud to have collaborated with the BBC Studios to bring Bluey into the world of Just Dance,’ Amélie Louvet, Marketing Director for Just Dance said in a press release. ‘This partnership allowed us to create a gameplay experience that celebrates family togetherness – values at the heart of both Bluey and Just Dance. We’re thrilled to offer families a new way to connect through dance, and we can’t wait to see our players discover the joyful word of Bluey!’

Bluey in Just Dance 2026 Edition – First gameplay trailer

‘Bluey and Bingo love to dance, and now families everywhere can join in too,’ Marina Mello, Global Director of Gaming and Interactive at BBC Studios added. ‘We’re excited to bring Bluey to Just Dance in partnership with Ubisoft and Ludo Studio, giving fans the chance to move, groove, and share in the fun together.’

As both note, Just Dance is an excellent franchise for bringing folks together, as well as for personal exercise and self-expression. It gets you moving every which way, and each year, a new edition brings fresh new tracks to the table.

The new ‘Bluey Medley’ joins a strong lineup for Just Dance 2026 Edition, which also includes Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’, ‘All-Star’ by Smash Mouth, ‘Cry Baby’ by Melanie Martinez, ‘Feather’ by Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Hung Up’ by Madonna, ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay, and more.

Those keen to jump in and get grooving won’t have to wait long. Just Dance 2026 Edition launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 14 October 2025.

Also on ScreenHub: Studio Folly and Toot Games announce delightful new game, Dogpile



Studio Folly (Gubbins) and Toot Games (My Arms Are Longer Now) have announced a new co-developed cosy game that looks absolutely delightful, and should more than grab your attention. Partially inspired by Suika Game, the newly-announced Dogpile is being described as ‘a roguelike deck builder about merging cute dogs into bigger dogs.’



‘When two of the same dog touch, BAM! You get a BIGGER dog. With careful placement, some clever purchases, and a can-do attitude, you can merge pups strategically and achieve the biggest dogs imaginable.’ You ‘play dogs, get money, customise your dogs with special traits, refine your deck’ and then ‘PLAY MORE DOGS! DOGS!’ The gameplay loop is elevated by a signature, cartoony art style which previously defined the excellent, moreish Gubbins. It’s all funny, goofy, cutesy-looking dogs rendered in bright and lovely colours.

