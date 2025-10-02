Studio Folly and Toot Games announce delightful new game, Dogpile

Studio Folly (Gubbins) and Toot Games (My Arms Are Longer Now) have announced a new co-developed cosy game that looks absolutely delightful, and should more than grab your attention. Partially inspired by Suika Game, the newly-announced Dogpile is being described as ‘a roguelike deck builder about merging cute dogs into bigger dogs.’

‘When two of the same dog touch, BAM! You get a BIGGER dog. With careful placement, some clever purchases, and a can-do attitude, you can merge pups strategically and achieve the biggest dogs imaginable.’

You ‘play dogs, get money, customise your dogs with special traits, refine your deck’ and then ‘PLAY MORE DOGS! DOGS!’ The gameplay loop is elevated by a signature, cartoony art style which previously defined the excellent, moreish Gubbins. It’s all funny, goofy, cutesy-looking dogs rendered in bright and lovely colours.

As you play small dogs, they’ll merge with other small dogs, to become bigger dogs – from Dachshunds to Poodles to Greyhounds, to Dalmatians, and beyond. While gameplay will be relatively familiar to those who’ve played any Suika Game variant, Dogpile is couched in unique mechanics to ensure each new dog is played carefully, and your titular Dogpiles are backed by strategy.

Dogpile – First trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As you play, you’ll earn money that must be spent wisely on upgrades, with each card allowing you to play new dogs or abilities, that’ll speed your progress and your hunt for the goodest dog of all: the Golden Retriever (who also serves as the icon for this game).

There’s also another twist: dogs you play can have odd traits, including barky, sleepy, timid, cool, and more. These will impact their behaviour while they’re in your dogpile, and you can also add extra traits by visiting the Dog Wash, to add even more chaos.

For those keen to check out Dogpile ahead of its release, the good news is there’s already a demo available via Steam. Having dived in, it’s a genuinely joyful, moreish experience, and while relatively simple, there’s so much to love here. Sometimes, all you need in life is a whole bunch of dogs, making a cosy little pile.

Stay tuned for more on Dogpile as development continues.

