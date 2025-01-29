What’s on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 3-9 February 2025.

What’s on? New movies in Australian cinemas now:

6 February

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley.

Director: Yûichirô Hayashi

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 146 mins

Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) takes his first major lead role in this action film as a mild-mannered realtor with a dark history he’s trying to leave behind. Stars fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as the partner-in-crime he left for dead many years ago, returning with a grudge.

Director: Jonathan Eusebio

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 106m

Presence

A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone in this Steven Soderbergh thriller starring Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 85m

Queer

In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American expat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey

Classification: MA

Country: Italy/USA

Runtime: 136m

Widow Clicquot

Haley Bennett (Cyrano), Sam Riley, and Tom Sturridge (The Sandman) star in this historical drama about the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century.

Director: Thomas Napper

Cast: Haley Bennett, Sam Riley, Tom Sturridge

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 89m

September 5

During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes.

Director: Tim Fehlbaum

Cast: John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch

Classification: M

Country: Germany

Runtime: 95m

7 February

Becoming Led Zeppelin

This hybrid docu-concert film explores the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Director: Bernard MacMahon

Cast: Led Zeppelin

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 121m

MetOpera: Aida

Soprano Angel Blue makes her long-awaited Met debut as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country, one of opera’s defining roles. Judit Kutasi also stars as Aida’s rival, Amneris, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as the soldier Radamès—completing opera’s greatest love triangle. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Angel Blue, Judit Kutasi

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 218m

Recently released

30 January

10 Lives

Beckett is a pampered and selfish cat who totally takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. All that is about to change.

Director: Christopher Jenkins, Mark Koetsier

Cast: Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley

Classification: G

Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, USA

Runtime: 87m

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.

Director:

Cast:

Classification: M

Country:

Runtime: 132m

Babygirl

Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) directs this erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman (in a Venice award-winning role) as a successful CEO who, despite the risks, begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno also star.

Director: Halina Reijn

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

ScreenHub: Babygirl review: the stakes are high but the orgasms seem worth it

Companion

Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you.

Director: Drew Hancock

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 97m

Maria

Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, in this end-of-life biographical drama recounting her final days in 1970s Paris. From director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), working with a script from Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight (Locke).

Director: Pablo Larrain

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino

Classification: M

Runtime: 122m

