What’s on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 3-9 February 2025.
What’s on? New movies in Australian cinemas now:
6 February
Attack on Titan: The Last Attack
The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley.
Director: Yûichirô Hayashi
Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 146 mins
Love Hurts
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) takes his first major lead role in this action film as a mild-mannered realtor with a dark history he’s trying to leave behind. Stars fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as the partner-in-crime he left for dead many years ago, returning with a grudge.
Director: Jonathan Eusebio
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 106m
Presence
A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone in this Steven Soderbergh thriller starring Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 85m
Queer
In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American expat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey
Classification: MA
Country: Italy/USA
Runtime: 136m
Widow Clicquot
Haley Bennett (Cyrano), Sam Riley, and Tom Sturridge (The Sandman) star in this historical drama about the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century.
Director: Thomas Napper
Cast: Haley Bennett, Sam Riley, Tom Sturridge
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 89m
September 5
During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes.
Director: Tim Fehlbaum
Cast: John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch
Classification: M
Country: Germany
Runtime: 95m
7 February
Becoming Led Zeppelin
This hybrid docu-concert film explores the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.
Director: Bernard MacMahon
Cast: Led Zeppelin
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 121m
MetOpera: Aida
Soprano Angel Blue makes her long-awaited Met debut as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country, one of opera’s defining roles. Judit Kutasi also stars as Aida’s rival, Amneris, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as the soldier Radamès—completing opera’s greatest love triangle. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Angel Blue, Judit Kutasi
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 218m
Recently released
30 January
10 Lives
Beckett is a pampered and selfish cat who totally takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. All that is about to change.
Director: Christopher Jenkins, Mark Koetsier
Cast: Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley
Classification: G
Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, USA
Runtime: 87m
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies
Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.
The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé.
Director:
Cast:
Classification: M
Country:
Runtime: 132m
Babygirl
Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) directs this erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman (in a Venice award-winning role) as a successful CEO who, despite the risks, begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno also star.
Director: Halina Reijn
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m
ScreenHub: Babygirl review: the stakes are high but the orgasms seem worth it
Companion
Hey you. Tired of swiping? Sick of getting ghosted? Are you feeling like a part of you is missing? FindYourCompanion.com is guaranteed to find you a Companion who’s made for you.
Director: Drew Hancock
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m
Maria
Angelina Jolie plays Maria Callas, the world’s greatest opera singer, in this end-of-life biographical drama recounting her final days in 1970s Paris. From director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), working with a script from Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight (Locke).
Director: Pablo Larrain
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino
Classification: M
Runtime: 122m
