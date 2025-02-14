News

What’s on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

The Last Showgirl, The Monkey, Bird and more new films in Australian cinemas now.
14 Feb 2025 16:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Last Showgirl. Image: Madman Entertainment

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 17-23 February 2025.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in February.

Looking for what’s streaming instead? Head to the weekly streaming guide.

What’s on? New movies in Australian cinemas now:

20 February

Bird

12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.

Director: Andrea Arnold
Cast: Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski
Classification: MA
Country: France, UK, USA
Runtime: 119m

Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead a new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London especially for the big screen.

Director: Max Webster
Cast: David Tennant, Cush Jumbo
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 114m

Noah’s Ark: A Musical Adventure

Vini and Tito – two male mice – want to get on this Ark action, but it has spots reserved only for for one male and one female of each species. So Vini dresses in drag and, à la Some Like It Hot, tries to convince the powers that be that he is a she.

Director: Sérgio Machado, Alois Di Leo
Cast: Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga
Classification: G
Country: Brazil/India
Runtime: 96m

The Last Showgirl

When the glittering Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades announces it will soon close, a glamorous showgirl must reconcile with the decisions she’s made and the community she has built as she plans her next act.

Director: Gia Coppola
Cast: Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 87m

The Monkey

When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them.

Director: Oz Perkins
Cast: Theo James, Elijah Wood
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: TBD

William Tell

In 14th Century Europe, when the Austrian Empire invades his native  Switzerland, William Tell, a peaceful huntsman, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the Austrian king and his ruthless warlords.

Director: Nick Hamm
Cast: Claes Bang, Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani
Classification: CTC
Country: Italy/Switzerland/UK
Runtime: 133m

ScreenHub: Who’s up for an Oscar? The 97th Academy Award nominations are here

Recently released

13 February

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger returns to Bridget Jones, the role that landed her her first Oscar nomination, for the fourth film in the British rom-com series.

Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Classification: CTC
Country: UK/USA
Runtime: 125m

Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson is the new Captain America in the thirty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Director: Julius Onah
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, GIancarlo Esposito
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 118m

Grand Tour

In 1917 Burma (now Myanmar), a British diplomat is set to marry his fiancée, but after a sudden panic, escapes to Singapore, sending her on what evolves into a chase across Asia.

Director: Miguel Gomes
Cast: Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate
Classification: M
Country: China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal
Runtime: 129m

Heart Eyes

When the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now, they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.

Director: Josh Ruben
Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

