What’s on this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 17-23 February 2025.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in February.
Looking for what’s streaming instead? Head to the weekly streaming guide.
What’s on? New movies in Australian cinemas now:
20 February
Bird
12-year-old Bailey lives with her single dad Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.
Director: Andrea Arnold
Cast: Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski
Classification: MA
Country: France, UK, USA
Runtime: 119m
Macbeth: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead a new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London especially for the big screen.
Director: Max Webster
Cast: David Tennant, Cush Jumbo
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 114m
Noah’s Ark: A Musical Adventure
Vini and Tito – two male mice – want to get on this Ark action, but it has spots reserved only for for one male and one female of each species. So Vini dresses in drag and, à la Some Like It Hot, tries to convince the powers that be that he is a she.
Director: Sérgio Machado, Alois Di Leo
Cast: Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga
Classification: G
Country: Brazil/India
Runtime: 96m
The Last Showgirl
When the glittering Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades announces it will soon close, a glamorous showgirl must reconcile with the decisions she’s made and the community she has built as she plans her next act.
Director: Gia Coppola
Cast: Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 87m
The Monkey
When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them.
Director: Oz Perkins
Cast: Theo James, Elijah Wood
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: TBD
William Tell
In 14th Century Europe, when the Austrian Empire invades his native Switzerland, William Tell, a peaceful huntsman, finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the Austrian king and his ruthless warlords.
Director: Nick Hamm
Cast: Claes Bang, Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani
Classification: CTC
Country: Italy/Switzerland/UK
Runtime: 133m
ScreenHub: Who’s up for an Oscar? The 97th Academy Award nominations are here
Recently released
13 February
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Renée Zellweger returns to Bridget Jones, the role that landed her her first Oscar nomination, for the fourth film in the British rom-com series.
Director: Michael Morris
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Classification: CTC
Country: UK/USA
Runtime: 125m
Captain America: Brave New World
Sam Wilson is the new Captain America in the thirty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
Director: Julius Onah
Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, GIancarlo Esposito
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 118m
Grand Tour
In 1917 Burma (now Myanmar), a British diplomat is set to marry his fiancée, but after a sudden panic, escapes to Singapore, sending her on what evolves into a chase across Asia.
Director: Miguel Gomes
Cast: Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate
Classification: M
Country: China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal
Runtime: 129m
Heart Eyes
When the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now, they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.
Director: Josh Ruben
Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding
Looking for what’s streaming instead? Head to the weekly streaming guide.