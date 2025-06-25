Damon Gameau hits the road for Future Council Q&A tour

Madman Entertainment has announced a nationwide Q&A tour with filmmaker and climate advocate Damon Gameau this July, ahead of the cinema release of his latest documentary Future Council on 7 August 2025.

Best known for his previous documentaries That Sugar Film, Regenerating Australia and 2040, Gameau returns with another youth-led vision of change – this time swapping sugar cubes for sustainable futures, and the classroom for a vegetable-oil-powered school bus.

In Future Council, Gameau brings together eight passionate, whip-smart young people for a journey across Europe to meet with major corporations and explore regenerative solutions to the climate crisis.

Future Council. Image: Madman Entertainment

Joining Gameau on select stops along the Q&A tour will be Future Council cast member and emerging musician Ruby Rodgers, who also happens to be the granddaughter of Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes. Rodgers’ cover of Coldplay’s Fix You features in the film’s trailer, and her debut EP Crisis was recently released through EMI Australia / Universal Music.

The film promises a mix of ‘humour, hope and urgency’ as its young protagonists take their big questions straight into the boardrooms of some of the world’s most influential organisations. It’s a reminder of the importance of an ongoing climate conversation.

Launching alongside the release of the film is a global initiative that empowers young people aged 9 to 16 to form councils in their schools, collaborate across borders, and work directly with businesses to co-design sustainable products and initiatives. The movement seeks to turn young people into active changemakers, supported by a network of adults and experts.

‘If you’re a parent, child or CEO, you must see this film,’ reads a quote from Cool.org, a major educational partner of the project.

Damon Gameau’s Future Council Q&A tour begins in early July and runs through mid-August. Full dates and ticket information are available on the official website.

Watch the trailer for Damon Gameau’s Future Council:

Future Council opens in Australian cinemas on 7 August 2025.