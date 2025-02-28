What’s on at the cinemas in March? Best Australian cinema guide 2025

Read on for your guide to what’s on at Australian cinemas in March.

Australian films to watch out for this month include Every Little Thing, My Melbourne, Spit, Companion (Sahela), In Vitro, and Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee.

6 March

Every Little Thing

Every Little Thing still. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

Watch the trailer for Every Little Thing

Amid the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Director: Sally Aitken

Cast: Terry Masear

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93 mins

Hard Truths

Hard Truths. Image: The Reset Collective and Mushroom Studios

Watch the trailer for Hard Truths

Housewife Pansy is not happy. She is agoraphobic, a hypochondriac and paranoid about animals, birds, insects, plants and flowers. She is confrontational with everyone, especially her plumber husband Curtley and her unemployed son Moses, whom she thinks is wasting his life. Her sister Chantelle runs a thriving hair salon. A single mum, she enjoys life, and lives harmoniously with her daughters Kayla, who works in cosmetics, and Aleisha, a trainee lawyer

Director: Mike Leigh

Cast: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber

Classification: M

Country: UK/Spain

Runtime: 97 mins

Mickey 17

Mickey 17. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures . What’s on in March

Mickey Barnes, an ‘expendable’ employee, is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong

Watch the trailer for Mickey 17

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie

Classification: UK/USA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 138 mins

My Melbourne

The cast of My Melbourne: Ryanna Lawson, Setara Amira, Arushi Sharma, and Arka Das. Image supplied . What’s on in March

An anthology of four diverse stories about identity and belonging.

Watch the trailer for My Melbourne

Director: Kabir Khan, Arif Ali, Rima Das, Rahul Vohra, Onir

Cast: Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, Kat Stewart

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 120 mins

One of Them Days

One of Them Days. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment . What’s on in March

Best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

Watch the trailer for One of Them Days

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Cast: Keke Palmer, SA, Joshua David Neal

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 97 mins

Spit

Spit. Image: Transmission Films. What’s on in March

Spitteri finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, he navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.

Watch the trailer for Spit

Director: Jonathan Teplitzky

Cast: David Wenham, Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 105 mins

The Colors Within

The Colors Within. Image: GKids. What’s on in March.

Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the ‘colors’ of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn’t play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practice at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections.

Watch the trailer for The Colors Within

Director: Naoko Yamada

Cast: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi

Classification: PG

Country: Japan

Runtime: 101 mins

7 March

Guns of Redemption

Guns of Redemption. Image: Shout Studios

A stranger only known as Luke leaves his violent past behind, but when old enemies shoot him down, he straps on his guns one last time to save two sisters held by his enemies before he bleeds to death or dies from the bullet lodged in his spine.

Watch the trailer for Guns of Redemption

Director: Brian Skiba

Cast: Casper Van Dien, Sean Astin

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 98 mins

13 March

Black Bag

Black Bag. Image: Universal Pictures Australia

When his beloved wife is suspected of betraying the nation, an intelligence agent faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

Watch the trailer for Black Bag

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 94 mins

20 March

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bob Trevino Likes It. Image: Rialto.

A people-pleasing young woman is involuntarily estranged from her narcissistic father and unexpectedly befriends a childless man with the same name as her father on the internet.

Watch the trailer for Bob Trevino Likes It

Director: Tracie Laymon

Cast: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 mins

Disney’s Snow White

Snow White. Image: Disney . What’s on in March

A beautiful girl, Snow White, takes refuge in the forest in the house of seven dwarfs to hide from her stepmother, the wicked Queen. The Queen is jealous because she wants to be known as ‘the fairest in the land’, and Snow White’s beauty surpasses her own.

Watch the trailer for Snow White

Director: Marc Webb

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 110 mins

Flow

Flow. Image: Dream Well Studio/Sacrebleu Productions/Take Five . What’s on in March

A solitary cat, displaced by a great flood, finds refuge on a boat with various species and must navigate the challenges of adapting to a transformed world together.

Watch the trailer for Flow

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Cast: –

Classification: G

Country: Belgium, France, Latvia

Runtime: 85 mins

20 March

Locked

Locked. Image: The Avenue

When Eddie breaks into a luxury SUV, he steps into a deadly trap set by William, a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear.

Watch the trailer for Locked

Director: David Yarovesky

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins

Classification: MA

Country: USA, Canada, Czechia

Runtime: 95 mins

The Alto Knights

The Alto Knights. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

Watch the trailer for Alto Knights

Director: Barry Levinson

Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 123 mins

The Return

The Return, Image: Front Row Filmed Entertainment/01 Distribution

After twenty years away, Odysseus washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The king has finally returned home, but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war.

Watch the trailer for The Return

Director: Uberto Pasolini

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche

Classification: M

Country: UK/USA/France/Greece/Italy

Runtime: 116 mins

The Rule of Jenny Pen

The Rule of Jenny Pen. Image: Galaxy Pictures

Confined to a secluded rest home and trapped within his stroke-ridden body, a former Judge must stop an elderly psychopath who employs a child’s puppet to abuse the home’s residents with deadly consequences.

Watch the trailer for The Rule of Jenny Pen

Director: James Ashcroft

Cast: Geoffrey Rush, John Lithgow

Classification: R

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 103 mins

Companion (Sahela)

Companion/Sahela. Image: Picture Works Australia Pty Ltd

To their respective conservative Indian parents, Vir and Nitya are a happily married couple living in Parramatta, Sydney. They love to play the sitar together, she is a successful dentist, and he is studying for his accounting exam. However, as the cultural expectations ingrained into them from childhood start to take their toll, they both face challenges in their personal and professional lives. After reaching a breaking point, Vir comes out to Nitya about his sexuality, which causes a rift between them and brings shame to their families. Vir then decides to explore his own sexual identity with another man.

Director: Raghuvir Joshi

Cast: Antonia Aakeel, Anula Navlekar, Harish Patel

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93 mins

Wilding

Wilding, Image: Madman Entertainment

A young couple battle entrenched tradition and hostile forces to bet on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a motley mix of animals both tame and wild, beginning a grand experiment.

Watch the trailer for Wilding

Director: David Allen

Cast: Isabella Tree, Rhiannon Hughes

Classification: PG

Country: UK/USA

Runtime: 75 mins

27 March

A Working Man

A Working Man. Image: Bounty Films

Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.

Watch the trailer for A Working Man

Director: David Ayer

Cast: Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña

Classification: R

Country: UK/USA

Runtime: 101 mins

In Vitro

In Vitro. Image: We Are Arcadia Pty Ltd. What’s on in March.

On an isolated cattle farm, a couple experimenting with biotechnology have their lives upended when they discover a disturbing presence on their property.

Watch the trailer for In Vitro

Director: Will Howarth, Tom McKeith

Cast: Talia Zucker, Ashley Zukerman, Daniel Ciurte

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 88 mins

ScreenHub: In Vitro, SFF review: ecological thriller meets domestic drama down under

Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee

John Cornell and Paul Hogan from Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee. Image: Kismet Films

Nearly 40 years on, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest film—what made it a cultural icon, and why does it still mean so much today?

Watch the trailer for Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee

Director: Delvene Delaney, Victoria Baldock

Cast: Paul Hogan, Delvene Delaney, John Cornell

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 88 mins

My Love Will Make You Disappear

My Love Will Make You Disappear. Image: Abramorama

A woman who believes she’s cursed meets a troubled landlord while fighting community displacement. As they grow closer, her fear that all her lovers disappear threatens their connection.

Watch the trailer for My Love Will Make You Disappear

Director: Chad Vidanes

Cast: Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino

Classification: CTC

Country: Philippines

Runtime: 114 mins

30 March

Pip and Posy and Friends

Pip and Posy and Friends. Image: Magic Light Pictures

Best friends, Pip and Posy lead their animal pals through various fun interactive games and songs in this joyful compilation of episodes from the pre-school children’s animated series.

Watch the trailer for Pip and Posy and Friends

Director: Seán McCormack

Cast: Felix Tandon, Raphaella Crow

Classification: G

Country: UK

Runtime: 58 mins

The Gruffalo + Zog and the Flying Doctors

Zog and The Flying Doctors. Image: BBC

A double feature of short family films: The Gruffalo, the magical tale of a Mouse who sets out on a woodland adventure in search of a nut, and Zog and the Flying Doctors, featuring the return of Zog and friends as they true to cure the King’s ailment.

Watch the trailer for Zog and the Flying Doctors

Director: Sean Mullin

Cast: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 53 mins

