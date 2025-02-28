What’s on at the cinemas in March? Best Australian cinema guide 2025

Read on for your guide to what’s on at Australian cinemas in March.
Looking for films to watch before they leave cinemas? Head to our February cinema guide first.
Australian films to watch out for this month include Every Little Thing, My Melbourne, Spit, Companion (Sahela), In Vitro, and Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee.
What to watch at the cinema in March:
6 March
Every Little Thing
Watch the trailer for Every Little Thing
Amid the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.
Director: Sally Aitken
Cast: Terry Masear
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 93 mins
Hard Truths
Watch the trailer for Hard Truths
Housewife Pansy is not happy. She is agoraphobic, a hypochondriac and paranoid about animals, birds, insects, plants and flowers. She is confrontational with everyone, especially her plumber husband Curtley and her unemployed son Moses, whom she thinks is wasting his life. Her sister Chantelle runs a thriving hair salon. A single mum, she enjoys life, and lives harmoniously with her daughters Kayla, who works in cosmetics, and Aleisha, a trainee lawyer
Director: Mike Leigh
Cast: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber
Classification: M
Country: UK/Spain
Runtime: 97 mins
Mickey 17
Mickey Barnes, an ‘expendable’ employee, is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong
Watch the trailer for Mickey 17
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie
Classification: UK/USA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 138 mins
My Melbourne
An anthology of four diverse stories about identity and belonging.
Watch the trailer for My Melbourne
Director: Kabir Khan, Arif Ali, Rima Das, Rahul Vohra, Onir
Cast: Arka Das, Arushi Sharma, Kat Stewart
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 120 mins
One of Them Days
Best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.
Watch the trailer for One of Them Days
Director: Lawrence Lamont
Cast: Keke Palmer, SA, Joshua David Neal
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 97 mins
Spit
Spitteri finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, he navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.
Watch the trailer for Spit
Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
Cast: David Wenham, Helen Thomson, Gary Sweet
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 mins
The Colors Within
Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the ‘colors’ of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn’t play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practice at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections.
Watch the trailer for The Colors Within
Director: Naoko Yamada
Cast: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi
Classification: PG
Country: Japan
Runtime: 101 mins
7 March
Guns of Redemption
A stranger only known as Luke leaves his violent past behind, but when old enemies shoot him down, he straps on his guns one last time to save two sisters held by his enemies before he bleeds to death or dies from the bullet lodged in his spine.
Watch the trailer for Guns of Redemption
Director: Brian Skiba
Cast: Casper Van Dien, Sean Astin
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 98 mins
13 March
Black Bag
When his beloved wife is suspected of betraying the nation, an intelligence agent faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.
Watch the trailer for Black Bag
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 94 mins
20 March
Bob Trevino Likes It
A people-pleasing young woman is involuntarily estranged from her narcissistic father and unexpectedly befriends a childless man with the same name as her father on the internet.
Watch the trailer for Bob Trevino Likes It
Director: Tracie Laymon
Cast: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 mins
Disney’s Snow White
A beautiful girl, Snow White, takes refuge in the forest in the house of seven dwarfs to hide from her stepmother, the wicked Queen. The Queen is jealous because she wants to be known as ‘the fairest in the land’, and Snow White’s beauty surpasses her own.
Watch the trailer for Snow White
Director: Marc Webb
Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 110 mins
Flow
A solitary cat, displaced by a great flood, finds refuge on a boat with various species and must navigate the challenges of adapting to a transformed world together.
Watch the trailer for Flow
Director: Gints Zilbalodis
Cast: –
Classification: G
Country: Belgium, France, Latvia
Runtime: 85 mins
20 March
Locked
When Eddie breaks into a luxury SUV, he steps into a deadly trap set by William, a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear.
Watch the trailer for Locked
Director: David Yarovesky
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins
Classification: MA
Country: USA, Canada, Czechia
Runtime: 95 mins
The Alto Knights
Two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.
Watch the trailer for Alto Knights
Director: Barry Levinson
Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 123 mins
The Return
After twenty years away, Odysseus washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The king has finally returned home, but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war.
Watch the trailer for The Return
Director: Uberto Pasolini
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche
Classification: M
Country: UK/USA/France/Greece/Italy
Runtime: 116 mins
The Rule of Jenny Pen
Confined to a secluded rest home and trapped within his stroke-ridden body, a former Judge must stop an elderly psychopath who employs a child’s puppet to abuse the home’s residents with deadly consequences.
Watch the trailer for The Rule of Jenny Pen
Director: James Ashcroft
Cast: Geoffrey Rush, John Lithgow
Classification: R
Country: New Zealand
Runtime: 103 mins
Companion (Sahela)
To their respective conservative Indian parents, Vir and Nitya are a happily married couple living in Parramatta, Sydney. They love to play the sitar together, she is a successful dentist, and he is studying for his accounting exam. However, as the cultural expectations ingrained into them from childhood start to take their toll, they both face challenges in their personal and professional lives. After reaching a breaking point, Vir comes out to Nitya about his sexuality, which causes a rift between them and brings shame to their families. Vir then decides to explore his own sexual identity with another man.
Director: Raghuvir Joshi
Cast: Antonia Aakeel, Anula Navlekar, Harish Patel
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 93 mins
Wilding
A young couple battle entrenched tradition and hostile forces to bet on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a motley mix of animals both tame and wild, beginning a grand experiment.
Watch the trailer for Wilding
Director: David Allen
Cast: Isabella Tree, Rhiannon Hughes
Classification: PG
Country: UK/USA
Runtime: 75 mins
27 March
A Working Man
Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.
Watch the trailer for A Working Man
Director: David Ayer
Cast: Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña
Classification: R
Country: UK/USA
Runtime: 101 mins
In Vitro
On an isolated cattle farm, a couple experimenting with biotechnology have their lives upended when they discover a disturbing presence on their property.
Watch the trailer for In Vitro
Director: Will Howarth, Tom McKeith
Cast: Talia Zucker, Ashley Zukerman, Daniel Ciurte
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 88 mins
ScreenHub: In Vitro, SFF review: ecological thriller meets domestic drama down under
Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee
Nearly 40 years on, Crocodile Dundee remains Australia’s biggest film—what made it a cultural icon, and why does it still mean so much today?
Watch the trailer for Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee
Director: Delvene Delaney, Victoria Baldock
Cast: Paul Hogan, Delvene Delaney, John Cornell
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 88 mins
My Love Will Make You Disappear
A woman who believes she’s cursed meets a troubled landlord while fighting community displacement. As they grow closer, her fear that all her lovers disappear threatens their connection.
Watch the trailer for My Love Will Make You Disappear
Director: Chad Vidanes
Cast: Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino
Classification: CTC
Country: Philippines
Runtime: 114 mins
30 March
Pip and Posy and Friends
Best friends, Pip and Posy lead their animal pals through various fun interactive games and songs in this joyful compilation of episodes from the pre-school children’s animated series.
Watch the trailer for Pip and Posy and Friends
Director: Seán McCormack
Cast: Felix Tandon, Raphaella Crow
Classification: G
Country: UK
Runtime: 58 mins
The Gruffalo + Zog and the Flying Doctors
A double feature of short family films: The Gruffalo, the magical tale of a Mouse who sets out on a woodland adventure in search of a nut, and Zog and the Flying Doctors, featuring the return of Zog and friends as they true to cure the King’s ailment.
Watch the trailer for Zog and the Flying Doctors
Director: Sean Mullin
Cast: Sayu Suzukawa, Akari Takaishi
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 53 mins
ScreenHub: Movies ahead: most anticipated film releases of 2025