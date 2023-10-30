What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, Paramount+, iview and more

Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See (2 Nov)

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, this series focuses the final days of WWII, when the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide.

Nyad (2023) – (3 Nov)

60-year-old athlete Diana Nyad commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Stars Jodie Foster and Annette Bening.

Sly (2023) – (3 Nov)

Sly. Image: Netflix.

In this new documentary, Sylvester Stallone explains how his love of film began as an escape from a, um, rocky childhood.

ABC iview

Under the Vines – Season 2 (3 Nov)

Romantic comedy drama: Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley try to run a struggling vineyard in southern New Zealand.

L.A. Confidential (1997) – (3 Nov)

Beneath the glamorous veneer of 1950s Hollywood is a crime-ridden city corrupt to its core. While investigating a brutal murder, three very different detectives discover a common bond of integrity. Stars Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger and Guy Pearce.

Stan

Orphan Black Echoes (3 Nov)

Starring Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes, this sci-fi thriller series is set in the same universe as Orphan Black and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. Set in 2052, it follows Lucy (Ritter) and a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity as they try to find their place in the world.

Paramount+

Paw Patrol – Season 10 (1 Nov)

The pups return for more action-packed rescue missions and adventures, whether it’s deep in the unexplored regions of the jungle or trouble in Adventure Bay.

Rubble & Crew – Season 1 (1 Nov)

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighbouring town to PAW Patrol’s Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centres on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew.

Ink Master – Season 15 (1 Nov)

Some 15 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in gruelling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of Ink Master.

Assassins Club (2023) – (3 Nov)

An elite assassin is given his final contract and must kill seven people around the world, only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. Stars Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace and Sam Neill.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (5 Nov)

David Oyelowo stars in this new anthology series that follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

Monster High – Season 1 (5 Nov)

Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon have to discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.

Binge

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – (3 Nov)

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick, intent on uncovering the way to defeat The High Table.

Unwanted – Season 1 (4 Nov)

This new series tells the story of one of the world’s largest cruise-ships. After taking 28 shipwrecked refugees on board, the ship is taken hostage by the desperate migrants.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – (5 Nov)

Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this big-screen take on the famous Italian plumber and his brother.

SBS On Demand

Meet the Neighbours (1 Nov)

SBS and Blackfella Films’ new three-part documentary series Meet the Neighbours follows eight households from diverse cultural backgrounds as they leave the city behind and seek to live and work in the small town of Maryborough, Victoria, for three months.

Alone UK – Season 1 (1 Nov)

We’ve had the USA,, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and of course Australia. Now it’s the UK’s turn to take on the toughest survival competition.

Better Things – Seasons 1–4 (2 Nov)

In this dramedy, a single, working actor with no filter raises her three daughters, Max, Frankie and Duke, in Los Angeles.

World on Fire – Season 2 (2 Nov)

Season 2 takes viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Hidden – Firstborn – Season 1 (2 Nov)

Based on Filip Alexanderson’s critically acclaimed novel Förstfödd, this series follows Jonas, whose life is turned upside down after an accident at the construction site he works at unveils his supernatural powers.

BritBox

The Great British Sewing Bee (1 Nov)

The Great British Sewing Bee. Image: BritBox.

Sewing enthusiasts take on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer. Comedian Sara Pascoe takes over as host and is joined by Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

Film Start Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) – (3 Nov)

Director Paul McGuigan’s film, starring Annette Bening and Jamie Bell, follows a romance between a young actor and a Hollywood leading lady.

Apple TV+

Fingernails (3 Nov)

This film follows Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) who have found true love, as been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute and meets Amir (Riz Ahmed). The second feature and first English-language film from director-writer-producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples (2020).

Shudder

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (30 Oct)

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Man or. Image: Shudder.

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, NY, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders which have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC.

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Series 5 (Shudder)

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show.

Prime Video

Invincible – Season 2 (3 Nov)

The return of the adult animated series about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Romancero – Season 1 (3 Nov)

Cornelia and Jordan are on the run from powerful supernatural creatures … and even from themselves.