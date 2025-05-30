Xbox Game Pass: All the big games arriving in May 2025

Xbox Game Pass is getting a fresh wave of new games in May 2025, with additions including major AAA RPGs, as well as delightful indie adventures. “Something for everyone” is usually a cliche, but this month’s games are very diverse, with standouts across the board.

For those in the mood to invest dozens of hours into a new adventure, the excellent Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on Xbox Game Pass. For a lighter experience, you can also pick up a spray can and indulge in the brain-tickling Spray Paint Simulator.

Elsewhere, there’s novel puzzle games, first person RPG shooters, gothic metroidvanias, and plenty more. If you’re a subscriber already, you’ll find lots of new experiences. If you’re not a subscriber, there’s ample temptation hiding in this list.

Here’s all the new games launching on Xbox Game Pass in May 2025.

The latest new games on Xbox Game Pass

21 May – Monster Train (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud): “You must command clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy the world.”

22 May – Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X/S): “Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature-saver game.”

22 May – STALKER 2 (Xbox Series X/S): “Discover the vast Chornobyl Exclusion Zone full of dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artefacts.”

22 May – Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud): “With your cosmic powers and untried courage, members can brave the beautiful and treacherous land of Kenzera alongside the God of Death.”

27 May – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Console, PC, Cloud): “Engage in intense tactical combat, team-up with your friends, and survive in a dynamic open world to save Washington DC from hostile factions.”

28 May – To a T (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud): “A charming, colourful adventure game from the creator of Katamari Damacy and the uvula team about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it.”

29 May – Metaphor ReFantazio (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud): “In this turn-based fantasy RPG you enter a Royal Tournament to claim the throne for a cursed prince.”

29 May – Spray Paint Simulator (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud): “Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing, satisfying game that invites you to build your own painting business from the ground up.”

Xbox has also thrown in some early inclusions for June 2025.

3 June – Crypt Custodian (PC, Console, Cloud): “Play as Pluto, a mischievous cat who has died and is sentenced to be the afterworld’s janitor… forever!”

3 June – Symphonia (Console, PC, Cloud): “In Symphonia, you’ll use the power of your violin coupled with your platforming skills to gather an orchestra to bring the musical machinery of the world back to life.”

The latest departures from Xbox Game Pass

The following games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on 31 May:

Cassette Beasts

Firework

Humanity

Remnant 2

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

As always, these games can be purchased at a 20% discount if you’re a current subscriber keen to keep playing in future.

You can learn more about Xbox Game Pass, and all the latest games arriving to and departing from the subscription platform, on Xbox Wire.