What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, iview, BritBox, Prime, AMC+ and more

8 April

Brat Loves Judy – Series 1-3 (AMC+)

Docuseries following iconic rapper, two-time Grammy Award-nominee and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and her girlfriend, multi-millionaire business owner Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart. Fans will get a never-before-seen look into the couple’s world as they navigate their relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, a surprise proposal, and more.

Below Deck – Season 7 (Netflix)

The return of the reality TV series following the ups and downs of the crew on a multimillion dollar charter boat.

Spirit Rangers – Season 3 (Netflix)

Animated series. Native American siblings Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar have a shared secret: they’re Spirit Rangers.

White Lies (Stan)

White Lies. Image: Stan.

Series. White Lies is a crime thriller that follows investigative journalist Edie Hansen, who’s drawn into the dark underbelly of Cape Town after her estranged brother is murdered in his home. With her brother’s children as prime suspects, she clashes with veteran detective Forty Bell in her attempts to uncover the truth. Starring Natalie Dormer and Brendon Daniels.

Mafia & Banks (DocPlay)

A three-part documentary from 2023 focusing on the connections between criminal organisations and the banking sector.

Praise This (Paramount+)

Film (2023). A young woman with aspirations to become a singing superstar joins an underdog Atlanta choir in the lead up to a national competition. Starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington and Quavo.

9 April

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (ABC iview)

The new six-part series sees award-winning broadcaster, journalist and ‘unabashed arts fanatic’ Virginia Trioli exploring the essence of creativity with six creative Australians at the top of their game, telling the story of their roads to triumph and occasional disasters along the way. Guests include Patricia Piccinini and Warwick Thornton.

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (Netflix)

Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian (ABC iview)

After a health scare, Miriam embarks on a journey to learn what it takes to grow and adapt to an ever-changing future. Ignoring everyone’s advice to ‘slow down’, she returns to Australia, a place she considers her second home and a country that, for her, has always meant new horizons.

10 April

Goosebumps (Prime Video)

A teenager joins forces with with the daughter horror author RL Stine when it becomes apparent the writer’s fictional demons have been set free in Madison, Delaware. Starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush.

White Fever (ABC iview)

When Jane (Ra Chapman), a Korean-Australian adoptee, is called out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to ‘reprogram her libido’. From hens’ nights to country weddings, ‘Gotcha’ days and adoptee dinners, White Fever promises to be a ‘K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride,’ filled with a tonne of references to Asian pop culture in Australia.

White Fever. Image: ABC.

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (Netflix)

Series. An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. Starring Hatik, Noémie Schmidt and Camille Lou.

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (Netflix)

Series. Two armed revolutionaries hijack and threaten to blow up Flight 601 unless the Colombian government releases 50 political prisoners and pays them a large cash ransom. Inspired by the longest aerial hijacking in Latin American history, on 30 May, 1973. Starring Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Ángela Cano and Enrique Carriazo.

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Tubi)

2020 historical drama film by Jamila Zbanic starring JasnaDjuricic, Izudin Bajrovic and Boris Ler.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount+)

Film (2023). Ethan Hunt and his IMF chums have to track down a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Lincoln Loud embarks on new adventures in Royal Woods with his bestie Clyde, all the while ruminating on his home life with ten sisters.

The Loud House – Season 7 (Paramount+)

Animated series following the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old who lives with ten sisters and – with the help of his friend Clyde – has to learn new ways to survive. Starring Grey Griffin, Lara Jill Miller and Jessica DiCicco.

11 April

Fallout – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

Juice (SBS On Demand)

Series. A surreal British comedy from the mind of actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. We follow Jamma (Rizwan) on his quest for attention as he navigates chaotic family dynamics and stumbles through love. When his emotions peak, the world transforms around him on this trippy joyride through family life and romance.

Heartbreak High – Season 2 (Netflix)

Series. Term Two begins at Hartley High, the ‘lowest ranking school in the district’, with new faces, new drama and new excitement. Starring Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and Thomas Weatherall.

As The Crow Flies – Season 3 (Netflix)

Series. Return of the show in which a young fan manipulates her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Starring Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and İbrahim Çelikkol.

Sympathy for the Devil (DocPlay)

Film (1968). This landmark film by Jean-Luc Godard follows The Rolling Stones’ creative process while offering a wider view on the social issues of the time.

Tom Jones (BritBox)

This four-part period drama TV series is adapted from Henry Fielding’s timeless novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, and is brimming with young love, betrayals, money, scandal, and a little bit of humour. Starring Australian actress Sophie Wilde, Solly McLeod and Hannah Waddingham.

Sophie Wilde in Tom Jones. Image: Britbox.

Jupiter Ascending (Tubi)

2015 action adventure film by Lana and Lilly Wachowski starring Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (Paramount+)

The reality show returns, in Cape Town, with a cast of familiar faces and new players – all of whom are in the running for the grand prize of $300,000.

12 April

Franklin (Apple TV+)

Miniseries. In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. Starring Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Marc Duret and Eddie Marsan.

The Greatest Hits (Disney+)

Film (2024). A love story looking at how music and memory intertwine and (sometimes literally) transport us. Directed by Ned Benson and starring Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet and Retta.

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure! (Paramount+)

Animated series. Follow Dora, Boots and the rest of the gang on their adventures as they explore their way through the magical rainforest. Starring Marc Weiner, Zermeño and Sasha Toro.

13 April

Superfan – Season 1 (Binge)

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host this game show, which gives self-professed superfans the chance to prove their undying dedication to their musical heroes for the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Over six episodes, six music legends – LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini – will put five of their most diehard fans through their paces.

Billion Dollar Bluff (Tubi)

2024 drama by Stefan Brogen starring Bukola Ayoka, Nicolette Pearse and Craig Arnold.

14 April

Bluey: The Sign (ABC iview)

The world premiere of The Sign, the hotly anticipated 28-minute special Bluey episode, jam-packed with voice talent: Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

Bluey: The Sign. Image: ABC.

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3 (Binge)

Kevin McCloud follows households as they embark on an epic mission to construct their own homes, creating brand-new streets in Britain’s biggest self-build project.