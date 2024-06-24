What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Binge

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5 (26 June)

Animated series. Taking shelter from a snowstorm, Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the home of a Giant Trollstress. When Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the Burpy Bog, Bert asks the mysterious Hooded Hermit for help. Prince Ivandoe charges off into the foggy swamp to find some turnips but finds the feared Bog Lady instead.

Colin From Accounts – Season 2 Finale (26 June)

The finale of the hit Australian dramedy, following the continuing adventures of odd couple Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer), who are now officially a couple living together at his place with their special needs dog, Colin.

Becoming Ian Brady – Season 1 (27 June)

The Moors Murders shocked Britain in the 1960s. Five children murdered at the hands of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. This series turns the lens on Brady to take a unique look at what made him into arguably the UK’s worst ever serial killer.

Saw X (28 June)

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables.

Stan

Hotel Cocaine (New episodes Mondays)

Hotel Cocaine. Image: Stan.

Series following Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, in the glamorous epicentre of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

All Aussie Adventures – Seasons 1 – 3 + Feature (26 June)

Comedy series. Winner of the prestigious Ocker Award for services to khaki shorts, Russell Coight took us on a unique blend of over-the-top, off-road, outback, in-your-face Aussie Adventures. Starring Glenn Robbins.

Netflix

That ’90s Show – Part 2 (27 June)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

A Family Affair (28 June)

Film. A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).

Prime Video

The Old Oak (24 June)

Film (2023), directed by Ken Loach. The Old Oak is the last pub standing in a once thriving mining village in northern England, a gathering space for a community that’s fallen on hard times. There’s growing anger, resentment, and lack of hope among the residents, but the pub and its proprietor are a fond presence to their customers. When a group of Syrian refugees move into the floundering village, a decisive rift fuelled by prejudices develops between the community and its newest inhabitants.

I Am: Celine Dion (25 June)

Documentary directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor. I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, the film highlights the music that has guided her life.

My Lady Jane (27 June)

Comedy history series retelling of the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days then beheaded in 1553… We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. Starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters.

Freelance (28 June)

Action comedy film (2023). And ex-special forces operative (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator, Juan Venegas.

Paramount+

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Top Gear UK, Series 27. Image: Paramount+.

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

Apple TV+

Land Of Women (26 June)

Dramedy series starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she’s forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter, hiding in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.

Fancy Dance (28 June)

Film starring Lily Gladstone. Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax has cared for her niece, Roki, by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow.

WondLa (28 June)

Children’s animated series. Eva Nine is forced to flee when her home is attacked, and she tries to figure out her place in the world as she is on the run with her robot mother, an over-sized water beast and a tall blue creature.

Disney+

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (25 June)

2024 documentary telling the story of the iconic trailblazer known by her initials DVF worldwide. She was the child of a Holocaust survivor, princess by marriage, and founder of a fashion brand. Features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

Abbot Elementary – Season 3 (26 June)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

The Bear – Season 3 (27 June)

FX’s critically acclaimed series about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (27 June)

Docu-series telling the real-life story of the shooting of a foreign, Black woman in the ruins of a nightclub in Madrid in 1992, and how it shocked Spanish society, provoking an unprecedented social reaction.

AMC+/ Acorn TV/ Shudder

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Acorn TV, AMC+) (24 June)

Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her partner Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency, as they find themselves fighting crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rumrunners, and speakeasies.

The Devil’s Bath (Shudder, AMC+) (29 June)

Film. In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. She’s increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 finale (AMC+) 30 June

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris.

BritBox

Black Widow: The Killing of David Jackson (25 June, also Prime Video)

Two-part true crime documentary examining the events that led to the murder of 78-year-old former army officer David Jackson by his 66-year-old wife Penny in Somerset on the eve of Valentine’s Day 2021.

Men Up (27 June)

2023 film about the story of the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of ordinary middle-aged men who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home. Starring Iwan Rheon, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri, Phaldut Sharma and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Ashley Way.

SBS on Demand

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw – Season 7 (SBS Food, 24 June)

Every weeknight, two foodie friends join Adam Liaw. Chefs, comedians, authors, journalists, singers, actors, sports personalities, and everything in between: if they love food and a chat, Adam welcomes them into The Cook Up kitchen.

Nine Lives Of … (SBS Viceland, 29 June)

The untold stories of how our favourite icons have struggled, been cancelled, screwed up, or fallen, only to rise again. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton and Tiger Woods, this season covers the lows and highs of the people who have established themselves as the best of the best, despite facing crises that would cause others to crumble.

The Arc de Triomphe: A Nation’s Passion (30 June)

Documentary. At the heart of one of the most beautiful urban environments in the world, the Arc de Triomphe is an enigmatic structure. Its original purpose and meaning has been subverted, diverted or betrayed, and it remains a witness to historic moments ranging from the Napoleonic Empire’s victories, to the Tour de France and the World Cup.

Tour de France (SBS Sport live from Sunday, 30 June at 8.30pm)

The iconic cycling race, the Tour de France, is covered extensively by SBS, together with a month-long ‘focus on France’.

Geoff Dixon: Portraits of Us

Documentary film following New Zealand visual artist Geoff Dixon as he makes work for an exhibition and unravels his past, dissecting the seemingly contradictory obsessions which have shaped his unique artistic style and vision. Directed by Glenis Giles and Clare O’Leary.

ABC iview

Megafauna: What killed Australia’s Giants? (25 January)

Diprotodon in Megafauna: What killed Australia’s giants? Image: ABC.

Two-part documentary series narrated by Hugh Jackman. Australia was once home to a group of extraordinary animals known as Megafauna. These giants lived here for millions of years, but in a blink of time, they disappeared. What became of them? Among them Thylacoleo, a marsupial lion armed with bone crushing teeth, the world’s largest land-based venomous lizard, Megalania, and Procoptodon, a short-faced kangaroo that may have been too massive to hop. They’re brought to life in this series with what’s claimed to be the most scientifically accurate representations ever created for TV.

Classic 100 Live Symphony Gala (Saturday, 29 June, 7.30pm)

ABC’s annual Classic 100 countdown comes to life with a spectacular highlights concert, celebrating the music that makes us feel good, performed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Hosted by ABC’s Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez.