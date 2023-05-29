News

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Paramount+, Binge, Prime and more

From Deadloch to iCarly, these are the best new shows and films streaming in Australia this week.
29 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Deadloch. Image: Prime Video.

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Image: Netflix.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (30 May)

Emmy-nominated SNL veteran Tim Robinson heads this bizarre, offbeat sketch comedy series that’s almost impossible to describe.

Read: The People’s Joker: the wildest superhero movie you probably won’t watch

A Beautiful Life (1 June)

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom – and love.

Prime Video

Nina Oyama and Kate Box in Deadloch. Image: Prime Video

Deadloch (2 June)

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami lead this comedic Australian crime series as two vastly different detectives who are thrown together to solve the murder of a local man in the sleepy seaside hamlet of Deadloch.

Medellín (2 June)

To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.

Shiny Happy People (2 June)

Docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favourite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organisation behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realise they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.

With Love season 2 (2 June)

The Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, are on a mission to find love and purpose. They cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year – the holidays.

Binge

Being Mary Tyler Moore. Image: Binge.

Being Mary Tyler Moore (31 May)

With unprecedented access to the Mary Tyler Moore Estate, friends, family, and colleagues, this HBO documentary constructs an intimate mosaic of Mary’s 60-year career in show business.

Painting With John season 3 (2 June)

Described as part meditative tutorial and part fireside chat, this oddball series stars artist John Lurie as he practices intricate watercolor techniques while reflecting on major life lessons.

Paramount+

iCarly season 3. Image: Paramount+

iCarly season 3 (2 June)

Ten years after signing off of one of TV’s most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives, facing the uncertainties of life in their twenties.

