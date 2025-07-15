News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives review: naturally entertaining

Dr Ann Jones takes a down-to-earth approach in the ABC's latest nature series.
15 Jul 2025 9:40
Anthony Morris
Dr Ann’s Secret Lives. Image: ABC.

Streaming

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives. Image: ABC.

Share Icon

Here’s a twist: despite a title that suggests yet another UK crime series involving a lead who resorts to murder to conceal her multiple identities, Dr Ann’s Secret Lives is actually a home-grown nature series starring the ABC’s decidedly non-lethal wildlife expert, Dr Ann.

Is the title an accurate reflection of the show’s contents or merely a scam by the ABC PR department to boost ratings by luring in crime fans? Well, the animals featured in this six-part series are relatively reclusive, so let’s give them the benefit of the doubt – though if you’re expecting an expose on Dugongs having affairs or an Orangutan that’s moonlighting at the tax office there may be some disappointing news ahead.

In recent years, Dr Ann Jones has been heard on numerous ABC nature podcasts alongside her role as a network presenter on ABC National. As presenters go, she’s down the entertainment end of the scale, which is no bad thing: if getting kids interested in nature requires making a silly noise or two, then her children’s nature-adventure podcast

Noisy by Nature is all the better for it.

Dr Ann: the hook

With her first ABC TV series, the hook is a simple one. The nature journalist (turns out her PhD is in history) has spent a lot of time looking at nature from behind her binoculars, and now it’s time to get her hands dirty. Literally: the very first scene of the first episode sees her wrestling a baby Bull Shark up a very muddy riverbank in north Queensland so it can be tagged and genetic samples taken.

As she puts it, she’s getting ‘up close and personal – no matter how deadly the animal’, so maybe we were a little hasty saying this show would be murder-free.

Watch the Dr Ann’s Secret Lives trailer.

And just FYI, episode two starts off with what Dr Ann describes as ‘a health and safety nightmare’, so things aren’t going to get any easier as the series progresses.

Each episode focuses on a different animal. After the first episode’s bull sharks (both baby and full grown), there are sea snakes, orangutans, turtles, dugongs, and finally pangolins. With some the focus is on examining and studying them; with others, such as the orangutans and pangolins, just finding them is a big part of the challenge.

Dr Ann: down-to-earth

Unlike the ABC’s recent The Kimberly (read review), which went hard on selling the beauty and grandeur of the location and the wildlife, this takes a more down-to-earth approach. There’s a very good reason why Dr Ann has her name in the title: this is most definitely her personal journey to get up close with the animals, and shots of her settling into various locations and talking to local experts are just as important as the animals in their natural environment.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives. Image: Abc.
Dr Ann’s Secret Lives. Image: ABC.

Where a lot of nature documentaries largely work as visually impressive wallpaper (especially once you turn the sound down), this is more committed to the educational side of things. It’s as much about the people studying the animals as the animals themselves, featuring plenty of healthy-looking experts (it’s a very physical job) in their shirt-sleeves wrestling with nature in the name of science – when they’re not talking about feeding habits and environments under pressure from humanity and climate change.

The emphasis on interviews means a lot is riding on Dr Ann herself. The press materials refer to her as a ‘nature nerd’, and her role here is more as an enthusiastic outsider than a qualified guide. She meets the experts, they give her the lowdown, she looks comedically horrified at the size of the hook required to catch a bull shark, and we’re just along for the ride.

She’s a likeable host who’s enjoying her job, and her energy keeps things interesting even when we’re just sitting in on planning sessions. The tone is a little more youthful than you might expect from a prime time ABC production: early on in episode one she describes the island she’s on as ‘it’s giving science meets White Lotus‘.

The scientists get a lot of screentime but the animals remain the stars. It’s refreshing to see a nature series that admits the animals we’re seeing are being studied rather than just roaming free (while being filmed), and the commitment to that study – to knowledge for its own sake – is something we can always use more of on our screens.

You’ll learn something, you’ll be entertained, and there’s always the chance someone’s going to get bitten: what more can you ask for from nature?

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives premieres 15 July at 8.30pm on ABC TV. All episodes available to stream on ABC iview.

Discover more video games, screen & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

4 out of 5 stars

Dr Ann's Secret Lives

Review by:

Anthony Morris

Actors:

Dr Ann Jones

Director:

Format: TV Series

Country: Australia

Release: 15 July 2025

Available on:

abc iview, 6 Episodes
Anthony Morris

Anthony Morris is a freelance film and television writer. He’s been a regular contributor to The Big Issue, Empire Magazine, Junkee, Broadsheet, The Wheeler Centre and Forte Magazine, where he’s currently the film editor. Other publications he’s contributed to include Vice, The Vine, Kill Your Darlings (where he was their online film columnist), The Lifted Brow, Urban Walkabout and Spook Magazine. He’s the co-author of hit romantic comedy novel The Hot Guy, and he’s also written some short stories he’d rather you didn’t mention. You can follow him on Twitter @morrbeat and read some of his reviews on the blog It’s Better in the Dark.

Related News

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Streaming July 2025.
What to Watch

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 14 July to 20 July 2025 on Prime Video with…

Leah J. Williams
The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North. Image: BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 14 to 20 July 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
The Institute. Image: Stan.
What to Watch

Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 14 July to 20 July 2025 on Stan with this…

Leah J. Williams
Bookish. Image: Max.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 14 July to 20 July 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
Yellow House Afghanistan. Image: SBS On Demand.
What to Watch

SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 14 July to 20 July 2025 on SBS On Demand…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login