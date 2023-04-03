What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week.

Netflix

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 106 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (5 April)

An intimate, all-access documentary chronicle of Lewis Capaldi’s journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.

Beef (6 April)

Comedian Ali Wong and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun got beef in this A24 revenge series, centred on a road rage incident which sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

Chupa (7 April)

A young boy on a family trip to Mexico discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandfather’s shed. The youngster and his cousins embark on an adventure to save the mythical creature.

Oh Belinda (7 April)

A young actor’s perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial – and suddenly gets transported to her character’s world.

Thicker Than Water (7 April)

A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.

Stan

Humprey Wells (Christoph Waltz) in The Portable Door. Image: Stan

The Portable Door (7 April)

Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill star in this adaptation of Tom Holt’s eponymous seven-book magical-fantasy series.

Paramount+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is streaming on Paramount+ in April. Image: Paramount+.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (7 April)

In 1954, a time before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds from Grease were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Binge

Dave. Image: Binge.

Dave S3 (6 April)

Dave Burd, AKA funnyman rap artist Lil’ Dicky, stars in this self-parody comedy series as a fictional version of himself—a suburban white man in his mid-20s out to prove he’s one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!. Image: Apple TV+.

Schmigadoon! S2 (4 April)

Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Emmy nominee Cecily Strong (SNL) return to the magical musical series, this time visiting the darker city of Schmigcargo.

Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker (7 April)

Two-part inside look at the controversial life and career of tennis great Boris Becker – featuring interviews with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and other icons.

Disney+

Tiny Beautiful Things. Image: Disney+.

Grown-ish S5 (5 April)

In this Black-ish spinoff, Zoey Johnson heads to college and begins her journey to adulthood but quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

The Company You Keep (5 April)

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand –forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The Crossover (5 April)

The coming-of-age story of basketball prodigy twins Filthy (aka Josh) and JB who learn that, even though they have so much that binds them together, growing up is all about discovering what makes us unique.

The Good Mothers (5 April)

The true story of three courageous women inside the notorious Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, working with newly-minted female prosecutor, Alessandra Cerreti, to bring down the criminal empire.

The Pope: Answers (5 April)

Ten young people from all over the world meet in Rome with Pope Francis with the aim of talking and conveying to him the main concerns of their generation.

Tiny Beautiful Things (7 April)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) leads this series as a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar – an anonymous, revered advice columnist – when her own life is falling apart.

Transatlantic (7 April)

An international gang of heroes help more than 2,000 refugees in France escape Nazi Germany and the Holocaust in this WWII series from the creator of Unorthodox, inspired by a true story.

Hunger (8 April)

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef in this foodie thriller from Thailand.

Prime Video

The Power. Image: Prime Video.

Redefined: J.R. Smith (4 April)

Retired NBA star J.R. Smith is on his journey to pursue a college education and new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T.

On a Wing and a Prayer (7 April)

After a pilot dies unexpectedly while flying the plane, a passenger is forced to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family in this thriller starring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Inspired by a true story.

The Power (7 April)

All teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will in this supernatural series co-starring Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.

Shudder

Gabriel Darku as Kenneth Rijkers and Lisa Berry as Dr. Melanda Israel in Slasher: Ripper (Season 5, Episode 2). Photo Credit: Cole Burston/Shudder.

Slasher: Ripper (6 April)

The Slasher series heads back in time to the late 19th century this season where there’s a killer stalking the mean streets … but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful.

