What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Wondering what to watch in June? Check out our full guide to the month below:

Streaming

The Witcher season 3. Image: Netflix

1 June

A Beautiful Life (Netflix)

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom – and love.

2 June

Deadloch (Prime Video)

Kate Box and Madeleine Sami lead this comedic Australian crime series as two vastly different detectives who are thrown together to solve the murder of a local man in the sleepy seaside hamlet of Deadloch.

iCarly season 3 (Paramount+)

Ten years after signing off of one of TV’s most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives, facing the uncertainties of life in their twenties.

Medellín (Prime Video)

To save his younger brother from a dangerous cartel in Medellín, Reda (Ramzy Bedia) has a plan that is as simple as it is completely insane: Assemble a team and plan a raid in Colombia. But this crazy adventure will spiral out of control when he decides to kidnap the cartel leader’s son in order to exchange him for his brother’s life.

Shiny Happy People (Prime Video)

Docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favourite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organisation behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realise they’re part of an insidious, much larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.

With Love season 2 (Prime Video)

The Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, are on a mission to find love and purpose. They cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year – the holidays.

Painting With John season 3 (Binge)

Described as part meditative tutorial and part fireside chat, this oddball series stars artist John Lurie as he practises intricate watercolour techniques while reflecting on major life lessons.

5 June

Barracuda Queens (Netflix)

A group of disaffected teenage girls who, bored of their privileged lives in the affluent Stockholm suburb Djursholm, become involved in an escalating campaign of house burglaries targeting their naive rich neighbours in this Swedish series based on a true story.

The Idol (Binge)

A self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol in this music industry drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp. Co-stars Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), who also created the series with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahimi.

The Light in the Hall (Acorn TV)

Sharon Roberts has never stopped grieving the loss of her murdered daughter, Ela, and journalist Cat, who grew up with Ela, has always been obsessed by her murder. The parole of her killer, Joe, leaves both women forced to confront the past.

7 June

Arnold (Netflix)

This three-part docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

8 June

Never Have I Ever season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix’s teen comedy series from Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) follows an Indian-American girl who is frustrated with her current social status of ‘nerdy outcast’ and chooses to let her freak flag fly.

9 June

Brooklyn 45 (Shudder)

On a freezing evening in December 1945, five military veterans gather together in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they have reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.

Human Resources season 2 (Netflix)

A workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Netflix puberty series Big Mouth.

The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

BAFTA winner Tom Holland and Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried lead this psychological thriller series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

The Lake season 2 (Prime Video)

Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) are bickering step-siblings in this comedy series revolving around a big inheritance.

The Snoopy Show season 3 (Apple TV+)

Snoopy is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the big-dreaming beagle, joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang. This new series is released to coincide with the 70th anniversary of when creator Charles Schulz first put pen to paper.

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Netflix)

In this follow-up to adult animated series Tear Along The Dotted Line, Zerocalcare talks about the difficulty of finding your place in the world and of remaining oneself in the midst of life’s troubles.

14 June

Our Planet season 2 (Netflix)

David Attenborough’s Emmy-winning nature series documents the beauty of planet earth while also detailing the impacts of the current climate crisis.

16 June

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo for this sequel to the Netflix action blockbuster hit.

The Covenant (Prime Video)

Jake Gyllenhaal leads this Guy Ritchie action thriller as Sergeant John, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim, Game of Thrones), who risks his own life to carry an injured John across miles of gruelling terrain to safety. Co-stars Emily Beecham (Little Joe) and Anthony Starr (The Boys).

19 June

The Giants (Docplay)

The fates of trees and humans intertwine in this poetic portrait of environmentalist Bob Brown and the Forest.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 (Foxtel Now)

Danny McBride’s comedy series centres on a world-famous televangelist family with a history of deviance, greed and, yes, charitable work, all in the name of Jesus.

21 June

Class of ’09 (Disney+)

Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) and Emmy nominee Kate Mara (A Teacher) lead this FBI thriller miniseries set in three distinct points in time, following a class of agents who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.

Secret Invasion (Disney+)

Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years in this Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

22 June

And Just Like That… season 2 (Binge)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for this continuation of Emmy-winning series Sex and the City, following Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating their lives and friendship in their 50s.

Skull Island (Netflix)

The adventures of a shipwrecked crew trying to escape from the mysterious and dangerous Skull Island – home to prehistoric monsters, including the titan Kong.

23 June

I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

Fantastical coming-of-age series from writer-director Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) about a 13-foot tall young Black man who lives in Oakland, California.

The Defenders (Prime Video)

The true story of Hakeem al-Araibi, a Bahraini footballer turned political refugee, and the ordinary people who battled against the odds to rescue him in a life-threatening ordeal.

World’s Best (Disney+)

In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.

26 June

Cannes Confidential (Acorn TV)

Set against Cannes and the Cote d’Azur, this comedic series centers on the relationship between an idealistic and ambitious female cop and an ex-conman and master of counterfeit, who’s on the run from both the police and the mob.

Greenhouse by Joost (Docplay)

Extending a lifetime’s worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Joost Bakker devises the Future Food System, a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products.

My Heart is Beating (Prime Video)

In this South Korean fantasy romance saga, the half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo-hyeol, who was unable to become human due to a one day difference amidst 100 years, starts to live together with Joo In-hae, a woman who has no humane side, and find true warmth.

Wild Life (Disney+)

Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) follow conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting.

28 June

Hijack (Apple TV+)

Idris Elba leads this real-time thriller told in seven parts, relaying a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that gets hijacked. Elba plays an accomplished corporate negotiator who tries using his professional skills to save everyone on board. However, this high-risk strategy could also be his undoing.

Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)

Sarah Snook (Succession) plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behaviour of her young daughter, must challenge her own values.

29 June

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Docplay)

Winner of the Golden Lion at Venice 2022, this documentary from Oscar winner Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) is about photographer Nan Goldin’s battle against the notorious big-pharma Sackler family.

The Witcher season 3 (Netflix)

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts in this fantasy adventure series.

30 June

Jack Ryan season 4 (Prime Video)

John Krasinski is Jack Ryan, the CIA analyst created by author Tom Clancy, in the final season of the Amazon Original action series.

Nimona (Netflix)

Film adaptation of Noelle Stevenson’s beloved fantasy comic about a young shape-shifter who teams up with a mad scientist to thwart their kingdom’s ruler.

Cinemas

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Image: Sony.

1 June

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns for the sequel to Sony Animation’s 2018 Oscar winner Into the Spider-Verse. Oscar Isaac joins the voice cast as Spider-Man 2099 alongside returning members Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jake Johnson.

Sweet As

An Indigenous teenager discovers photography during a youth trip in Western Australia.

Journey to the West

In this low-budget Chinese mockumentary, a surprise hit in its home country, Tang, the editor of a failing science fiction magazine, teams up with some friends to investigate recent UFO sightings.

The Boogeyman

Chris Messina (Birds of Prey) and Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) star in this adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel of the same name, from the director of 2020 hit Host.

8 June

Happy 50

To celebrate Yves’ 50th birthday, his friends plan to take him to the sunny paradise of Paros in Greece. But due to a cancelled flight, the holiday will take place in a far less glamorous and much rainier destination: Yves’ family home in Brittany. During the vacation, their bonds are challenged by Antoine’s constant complaining, Yves’ pride, Baptiste’s superstition and Laurent’s jealousy of Jean-Mich’s perfect life and family. On top of that, Antoine’s supposedly harmless joke – offering Yves a DNA ancestry test – has unforeseen consequences.

One Fine Morning

Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die), Pascal Greggory (La Vie en Rose) and Melvil Poupaud (Laurence Anyways) star in this family relationship drama from award-winning filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (Things to Come).

The Black Demon

When oilman Paul Sturges (Josh Lucas) takes his family to Bahia Negra, the crown jewel of Baja and the site of Paul’s best-performing rig, the vibrant Mexican coastal town he once knew has mysteriously crumbled. In the decrepit ghost town, the last inhabitants tell Paul the offshore platform has awoken ‘El Demonio.’

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day…and just keeps walking. From BAFTA-winning director Hettie Macdonald (Normal People), adapting the novel by Rachel Joyce and starring Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent.

To Catch a Killer

A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a mass murderer in this psychological manhunt thriller from the writer-director of Oscar-nominated revenge saga Wild Tales.

10 June

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

Historic concert film recorded live on April 29 and 30 before a sold-out crowd at the Legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

15 June

Elemental

This fantastical adventure from Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur).

The End of Sex

A couple feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood send their kids to winter camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.

The Flash

Ezra Miller reprises his Justice League role as The Flash in this standalone superhero film directed by Andy Muschietti (It).

The Last Daughter

Brenda’s first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family, before she was suddenly taken away and returned to her Aboriginal family. Decades later, she feels disconnected from both halves of her life, so she goes searching for the foster family with whom she had lost contact. Along the way she uncovers long-buried secrets, government lies, and the possibility of deeper connections to family and culture.

The Tank

After mysteriously inheriting an abandoned coastal property, Ben and his family accidentally unleash an ancient, long-dormant creature that terrorised the entire region—including his own ancestors—for generations.

15 June

You Hurt My Feelings

The mighty Julia Louis-Dreyfus leads this lightly comedic A24 film following a novelist’s longstanding marriage as it’s suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book.

22 June

Cats in the Museum

Family animated film about the famous four-legged inhabitants of the St. Petersburg Winter Palace—museum cats that protect the territory of the State Hermitage from rats and mice.

Driving Madeleine

A seemingly simple taxi ride across Paris evolves into a profound meditation on the realities of the driver, whose personal life is in shambles, and his fare, an elderly woman whose warmth belies her shocking past.

No Hard Feelings

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence leads this comedy from five-time Emmy-nominated writer Gene Stupnitsky (The Office) as a trainwreck of a woman who, desperate for money, agrees to ‘date’ the reclusive 19-year-old son of wealthy parents – unaware of how difficult the task will be.

Red, White & Brass

To score free tickets to watch Tonga play France in the 2011 Rugby World Cup, a group of Tongans form a brass band in this New Zealand feature inspired by a true story. Stars John-Paul Foliaki (Popstars), Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (Panthers), Ilaisaane Green (Brutal Lives), and Haanz Fa’avae-Jackson (Savage).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The director of Creed II takes over the Transformers franchise with this new film, set in the ’90s and introducing Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the fight. Stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and BAFTA nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah).

28 June

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns as the immortal cinema icon, this time with James Mangold (Logan) behind the camera and Steven Spielberg (director of the first four films) producing along with George Lucas.

29 June

Belle & Sebastian: The Next Generation

Ten-year-old Sebastian reluctantly spends his vacation in the mountains with his grandmother and aunt in this new film in the French family series.

Reality

Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) is former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner in this HBO film based on the true story of a government information leak.

Festivals

Icarus and the Minotaur is playing at the Children’s International Film Festival. Image:

BAC Films, Neo Films

Melbourne and Sydney: May/June

-CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Various cities:

Sydney: 24 May – 19 June

Canberra: 25 May – 19 June

Melbourne: 25 May – 19 June

Brisbane: 1 – 22 June

Adelaide: 2 – 22 June

Perth: 2 – 22 June

Byron Bay: 3 – 19 June

-The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

St Kilda (Vic): 1-11 June

-New, locally-made and international short films.

Sydney: 7-18 June

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Castlemaine (VIC): 16-19 June.

-Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

Winton (Qld): 23 June-1 July

-Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.