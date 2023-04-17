The Giants co-director Rachael Antony: ‘this is a film about being alive’

The Giants, in cinemas this month, is a biopic of iconic environmentalist Bob Brown, the first openly gay member of parliament in Australia and leader of the world’s first Green party. It’s also very much about the life of trees, and promises ‘a joyous exploration of the forest delivered in a new, creative and awe-inspiring way’. We spoke to the film’s co-director Rachael Antony.

Hi Rachael, where and when did this film start for you?

We had just completed Freeman (2020) about Cathy Freeman’s Gold Medal win at the Sydney 2000 Olympics for the ABC, which incorporated archival footage and dance sequences choreographed by Stephen Page of Bangarra Dance Theatre. This experience had us thinking about legendary Australians and how we could use different art forms to tell their stories – and only one person came to mind: Bob Brown.

A few other things characterised our mindset at the time: the climate crises and the school strikes weighed heavily on our conscience – kids on the street were a symptom of the failure of adults to step up and take responsibility.

And we were also reading a lot about trees: The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben and Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard. Then the 2019–20 Black Summer bushfires came along and destroyed around 20% of our native forests. This was devastating enough, but when salvage logging resumed soon after the fires, we felt galvanised to do something.

The Giants is an attempt to make something beautiful out of the ashes of the Black Summer bushfires. It’s a love letter to the trees, intertwined with the story of Bob Brown. When we pitched it to Bob he said, ‘I’ll do it for the trees’. So the trees and the forest were integral to the project from the start – they provided the creative oxygen.

My co-director Laurence Billiet and I are just two people, we are not environmentalists or activists and it often feels like we are quite powerless. But I think there comes a time when you just need to step up – and it doesn’t really matter what you do, as long as you do something.

I’m not somebody who would feel comfortable lying down in front of a bulldozer – but it turns out that we can make a film about the epic life of Bob Brown and our extraordinary trees – and in the process I think the viewer will find plenty of inspiration and things to get excited about. This isn’t a depressing film – this is a film about being alive. As Bob Brown says: ‘Don’t get depressed, get active!’

It’s also a beautiful film thanks to its atmospheric cinematography by Melbourne-based cinematographer Sherwin Akbarzadeh ACS and the point cloud animation by French animator Alex Le Guillou created from 3D scans of the forest by Terra Luma at the University of Tasmania. And cinema-goers will experience a beautifully immersive sound track designed by Thom Kellar.

What’s your abiding thought about Bob Brown – did it change throughout this project?

While we had a fondness for Bob Brown as a public figure we never wanted to make a fan piece – rather we wanted to explore his life and see what we could learn from it.

Rachael with co-director Laurence Billiet & Bob Brown. Image: Matt Newton.

On meeting Bob, he is exactly as you would imagine him: gentle, humble, charismatic and with a twinkle in his eyes. But working with him over the last two years I’ve come to appreciate that this gentleness is coupled with real grit, hard work and strength of conviction. The Melbourne writer James Norman wrote a biography about Bob in the late 1990s called Gentle Revolutionary and I think this title encompasses the strength and contradiction that is Bob Brown.

This film was partially crowdfunded – was this by choice or by necessity?

We were very lucky to receive significant funding from Screen Australia, Film Victoria and the Adelaide Film Festival Premiere Fund, but there was still a significant funding gap.

Helen Panckhurst, our Executive Producer at Matchbox (who we worked with on Freeman), introduced us to Paul Wiegard, Founder and CEO at Madman who invested in the project. He’s also a big Bob Brown fan and introduced us to some likeminded philanthropists who could help support the project.

We also spent a lot of time researching philanthropists and sending emails that largely went unanswered; but the people who did respond acted with generosity thanks to their enthusiasm for Bob Brown and their passionate commitment to the environment.

We were also part of the Documentary Australia Environmental Accelerator program which gave us industry kudos and provided a reassuringly professional and tax-free platform for our donors. In the end, it worked out but it was hard work and a lot of luck also came into play.

What would you like viewers of the film to take away with them from the experience of watching The Giants?

I’d like them to take away a sense of wonder for the forests, a love for the planet and belief in their own ability to take action and make a difference. And if anyone is looking for ideas – we have suggestions on our website.

The Giants is released in Australian cinemas on 20 April 2023. Visit the website and follow @thegiantsfilm on social channels.