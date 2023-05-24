News

Indy film to close the Sydney Film Festival 2023

Dust off your fedoras and get your, um, bullwhips ready for the closing night premiere at this year's SFF.
24 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Film

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Image: Walt Disney Studios.

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has announced it will host the Australian Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, direct from Cannes, as the Closing Night Film at the State Theatre on Sunday 18 June.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the highly anticipated return of Harrison Ford to his iconic role in the final instalment of the beloved franchise.

Directed by James Mangold, and also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory, SFF 2019) and Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round, SFF 2021), the fifth and final episode of the cherished saga follows ‘Indy’ as he confronts a new Nazi threat amidst the backdrop of the Cold War.

‘Indiana Jones has held a special place in the hearts of audiences around the world for over 40 years,’ said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley. ‘We are thrilled to close on such a high note and offer Australian audiences the first chance to experience this incredible sequel to a cinematic classic.’

Sydney Film Festival runs in cinemas 7-18 June 2023. The full program can be found online.

