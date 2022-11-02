Documentary Australia boosts audiences for climate-focused films

Documentary Australia has announced a three-year Environmental Accelerator program that will amplify the impact of up to ten contemporary films, introducing them to new audiences across Australia.

The films will be selected based on their ability to increase awareness and action on a range of pressing environmental issues.

The first three films announced today are Greenhouse By Joost, which follows internationally renowned zero-waste crusader Joost Bakker’s mission to create a self-sustaining home; The Giants, a poetic, cinematic portrait of environmentalist Bob Brown; and Delikado, in which three environmental defenders confront murder and betrayal to save an island paradise in the Philippines.

‘At Documentary Australia, we know the far-reaching change one film can create and how this can transform into tangible environmental outcomes,’ said Documentary Australia Co-Founder and CEO Dr Mitzi Goldman.

‘A film like Cry of the Forests directly contributed to the end of native forest logging in WA, with Voices of the River generating one of the largest public responses to a Government inquiry.

‘If one film can make such an enormous difference, imagine what a suite of films can do to build that momentum into action across a range of related issues.’

Environmental Incubator 2.0

Documentary Australia’s Environmental Accelerator builds on its previous Environmental Incubator program, with renewed aims to ‘increase engagement with environmental issues, empower community action, support efforts to protect the planet, and provide support to transition with resilience’.

The program launches in November with Greenhouse By Joost, from the award-winning producers of 2040 and That Sugar Film, distributed by Madman Entertainment.

Documentary Australia will co-host Q&A screenings as part of the film’s national launch, featuring special guests Joost Bakker, Damon Gameau, Sarah Wilson, Clare Bowditch and others.

Madman Entertainment Co-Founder and CEO Paul Wiegard says he is delighted to partner with Documentary Australia on the program.

‘We’re thrilled to officially partner with Documentary Australia on the Environmental Accelerator with our films Greenhouse by Joost and The Giants, among others. Joost is a passionate crusader for zero waste, and the self-sufficient home he has created has the potential to move audiences to make significant changes in their own lives.

‘We look forward to creating impact with the expertise and support of Documentary Australia,’ said Mr Wiegard.

Documentary Australia’s Environmental Accelerator has major partnerships with Intrepid Travel, Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation, and Madman Entertainment.

For more information on the Environmental Accelerator, head to the Documentary Australia website.

You can buy tickets to the Greenhouse By Joost Q&A screenings on the Madman website.