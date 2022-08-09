‘Under Cover’ and ‘Because We Have Each Other’: director interviews

Sometimes it’s the simplest of stories that utterly disarm you. Like dropping in on the everyday life of the family at the heart of [CENSORED] filmmaker Sari Braithwaite’s latest documentary Because We Have Each Other, which has just debuted at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF).

She spent five years sitting with working-class couple Janet Sharrock and Brent ‘Buddha’ Barnes, who fell head over heels in love at their local RSL and then wound up forging a family together. A place where they could nurture their neurodivergent children with former partners under one roof. It’s the sort of film that creeps up on you unawares and leaves you thoroughly discombobulated.

‘That’s exactly how they make me feel,’ agrees Braithwaite when she thinks of the trials and tribulations, but also the jubilation she’s been privileged to share with them. ‘I think that’s my favourite emotional tension in life, where you feel both heartbroken and elevated at the same time.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

There are many such moments in the film, but none quite so gobsmacking as a dusting down between Buddha and his eldest son Brendan, who works with him in his car repair shop. There are layers to why this scene cuts so deep. ‘Obviously, it was very difficult to film that moment, but afterwards, Brendan really felt it was really important,’ Braithwaite says of the decision to include it. ‘He was like, “I messed up”. And in all of his capacity to be open and vulnerable, that’s why it’s such a gift.’

As a documentary filmmaker, Braithwaite is very aware of the price of such gifts. ‘Any documentary project involves a deep ethical conundrum,’ she levels. ‘It’s a form that exists in the grey, and it is an uncomfortable space. You have to own and acknowledge that, and any filmmaker that says that it’s not there, they’re not engaging properly.’

Finding the line

Braithwaite first encountered the family while wrapping up her documentary short Paper Trails (2017), about the life of the late, great writer and pioneering talk-back host Anne Deveson. She stumbled across a news report about Becky, Janet’s oldest daughter, who is a public speaker, is on the autism spectrum and one of the handful of people in the world who has Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory.

Name the date, any date, and she can tell you what happened right down to what she had for breakfast that day.

‘I’d just finished this project about what it is to lose your memory and was still processing finishing Paper Trails when I was captured by a story of someone who had the inability to lose their memories,’ Braithwaite recalls, little knowing then just how much she’d fall for the family when she travelled to Logan, Queensland, to meet them a couple of days before Christmas. ‘It was a gut reaction, and I was drawn to both the small and the big gestures. And then I got pregnant.’

She can trace back their discussion about her looking forward to becoming a mother in the initial interviews she conducted with the family. Her four-year-old daughter attended the MIFF premiere. ‘So it was quite a slow process.’

That’s par for the course when making documentaries in Australia, Braithwaite notes, pointing to Australian filmmakers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson as personal heroes. ‘I remember seeing this interview with them in the 80s and Bob says, ‘What the documentary maker needs more than anything is time,’ because it eradicates that thing of luck. If you’re there all the time, it’s not luck.’

It was especially important to gain the family’s trust while covering difficult terrain in Because We Have Each Other. Braithwaite was keenly aware of a shared history of childhood trauma between Becky and her younger sister Jessica, a comedian. ‘There are insider stories you tell of your own life, and then there’s the outside of stories where you’re more journalistic and dispassionate,’ Braithwaite says. ‘With this, we were trying to find a space in between those worlds. How do you be intimate without being voyeuristic?’

She says every film is different, depending on the subject matter. ‘But my obligation was to the family, not the film. The number one rule was that we needed to make sure that everyone is safe and feels heard.’

More than a statistic

Women aged 55 and over are the fastest rising cohort of people experiencing homelessness in Australia. The Coming Back Out Ball Movie director Sue Thomson wanted to put faces to this shocking statistic. ‘I really wanted to keep working within an area where there were voices that we don’t hear very often,’ she says.

Navigating pandemic-related lockdowns, she travelled the country speaking to as many women as possible from very different backgrounds and whose to journey towards housing insecurity varied just as extensively. MIFF documentary highlight Under Cover is the glowing result.

Director Sue Thomson: Image supplied.

It’s both maddening to listen to these strong women’s stories of how they were pushed to the very margins, and also a gift to share in their indomitable spirits. But they shouldn’t have to be this strong in a wealthy country that does not properly value half of the population.

The genesis of Under Cover was lit when Thomson caught an episode of SBS program Insight one night. It featured a librarian in her 60s who wound up living out of her car aft after the collapse of her relationship. ‘I was really shocked and awakened by that program,’ Thomson says. ‘That could be me.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Knowing that she had an opportunity to broaden the discussion around the various reasons older women can find themselves in this dreadful situation, Thomson set about looking for participants willing to speak up about their personal experiences of the housing crisis.

Hearing direct form the heart of the matter can make a difference, the director believes. ‘If we can convey empathy in our documentaries, then someone sitting there watching it might ask. “Well, what can I do? How can we help change this?”‘

As with The Coming Back Out Ball Movie, which looked at LGBTIQA+ elders, Under Cover features insights from an expansive cast of predominantly retirement age Australians trying to figure out what the remains of their days have in store for them. Again, gaining the confidence of these women took time, with Thomson never bringing her camera to initial interviews.

‘During Covid, that was complicated, to build trust when you can’t get to someone regularly,’ she notes of the particular challenges involved in telling this story at this unique time in our collective history.

While pursuing so many threads makes the job more difficult, Thomson says there’s no other way she’d approach a topic of this scale. ‘If I’ve got this opportunity to make something that will be seen on the screen, then I want to get as many voices in there as possible,’ she says. ‘It’s my responsibility.’

That includes celebrated First Nations author Claire G Coleman, who penned her Stella Prize-shortlisted debut novel Terra Nullius while living out the back of her van, underlining that this issue doesn’t just affect older women. ‘She’s remarkable and I’m really fucking chuffed to have her in the film,’ Thomson says. ‘She’s so supportive.’

First Nations author Claire G Coleman. Image: supplied.

Thomson was even more surprised to land Hollywood star Margot Robbie as the film’s narrator after a months-long email chain pursuit. ‘She did it via Zoom from London and she was so lovely,’ Thomson says. ‘Margot was raised by a single mum, so she was really grateful we were raising awareness of this issue and proud to be a part of it. She donated her fee to one of the women’s organisations that we were working with in the film.’

Scoring a name like Robbie can only help amplify the voices of the women experiencing homelessness in Under Cover, and that’s the main hope, Thomson insists. ‘Measuring social change is so nuanced, but hopefully more people will talk about this issue. And there’s no doubt that when you make documentaries, people have an emotional response. They see a part of their lives reflected, and at least a conversation is started.’

Under Cover and Because We Both Have Each Other are currently showing at the Melbourne International Film Festival. Find out more.