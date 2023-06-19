Tudum: every major Netflix announcement

This weekend Netflix held its showcase event Tudum live in Brazil. There were plenty of announcements, trailers, and even a blooper reel. We’ve recapped the best of the bunch to keep you up to speed with everything happening on the streaming service.

Here to stay at Netflix

Extraction 3

To kick things off, Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave announced the upcoming Extraction 3, just days after Extraction 2 premiered on Netflix.

The third entry in the Extraction franchise will once again star Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake. No other details have been revealed.

Read: Cheat sheet: Extraction 2 on Netflix with Chris Hemsworth

Squid Game season 2

Cast members from season one – Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo – will all return for the second season of Squid Game.

They’ll be joined by new cast members Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun.

No release date has been confirmed.

Squid Game reality show

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show based on thee hit series, will see 456 contestants competing in schoolyard games over 10 episodes for the chance at $4.56 million.

You can watch the teaser below:

You final season

Penn Badgeley teased the details of You season 5 in this new one-minute teaser trailer:

‘You’re considering what – or most importantly, who – Joe might come up against as he finally returns to New York,’ he said in the clip. ‘Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past.’

Bridgerton season 3

Fans got a glimpse of the first images of Bridgerton Season 3, featuring Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), who will both take centre stage as the main romantic couple this season.

Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived.

Emily in Paris season 4

Lily Collins, the titular star of Emily in Paris, announced personally that season 4 will take place in Rome. They won’t be changing the title to Emily in Rome, though.

See more in the clip below:

Love is Blind season 5

Netflix released the first trailer for reality dating show Love is Blind‘s fifth season. Watch it below:

Cobra Kai season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6 is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing writers strike – but Netflix did release a video of the cast reuniting to tease the upcoming season.

The Cobra Kai cast includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Dallas Dupree Young, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, and Vanessa Rubio.

Heartstopper season 2

Heartstopper revealed its season two opening scene, as well as new episode titles.

Those titles are: Out, Family, Promise, Challenge, Heat, Truth/Dare, Sorry, and Perfect. It premieres on 3 August 2023.

Watch the scene below:

The Witcher season 3

Only a few weeks out from the premiere of The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 1, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey released a new clip that shows Ciri taking on a group of enemies with Yennefer and Geralt.

Outer Banks season 4

Netflix teased a sneak peek of the fourth season of Outer Banks, introduced by Chase Stokes. Watch below:

Wednesday season 2

Wednesday, The hit show based on The Addams Family, was renewed for season 2 back in January. At Tudum, Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan got together to discuss fan theories for what might happen in the second season.

Fubar season 2

Arnold Schwarzenneger himself announced that Fubar would be returning for season 2, and gave fans a blooper reel from season 1. Watch below:

Stranger Things season 5

Arnie remained on stage after the Fubar announcement to reveal a surprise casting addition to the next season of Stranger Things … no, it’s not The Terminator himself, but his co-star Linda Hamilton.

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨



Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5!

Stranger Things season 5 hasn’t started filming yet due to the writer’s strike.

New to Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series

The first stills have finally been released for the much-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series. The series is yet to confirm a release date, but we know it’s coming sometime in 2024.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024.

One Piece live action series

Another hotly anticipated live action adaptation of an animated series is Netflix’s One Piece. Cast members Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) were on hand for the reveal of the series’ first trailer, which you can watch below:

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder released a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film Rebel Moon. Rebel Moon will actually be two films, with the first being released on 22 December 2023 and the second is expected to follow soon after, although a release date has not yet been announced. Watch below:

Lift

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw introduced the first look at Lift, an upcoming action-comedy feature from Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray. The film follows an international heist crew that’s recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

Lift hits Netflix on 12 January 2024.

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a high-stakes heist? Count me in.



Lift will steal our screens in January 2024

The Archies

The Archies is an upcoming musical film set in 1960s India. The series will star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina as characters from the Archie Comics.

All The Light We Cannot See

All the Light We Cannot See is a miniseries following two teens who are thrust against the backdrop of WWII and share a secret connection that will become a beacon of hope in the darkest of times. It’s based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthony Doerr novel.

Watch the trailer below:

3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is an upcoming sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and The Terror: Infamy showrunner Alexander Woo. Netflix has confirmed a January 2024 premiere.

Watch the teaser below:

Heart of Stone

The Tudum event wrapped up proceedings with a trailer for upcoming action movie Heart of Stone, which hits Netflix on 11 August 2023. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. Watch the trailer below: