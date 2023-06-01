Cheat sheet: Extraction 2 on Netflix with Chris Hemsworth

What is it?

Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and Avengers writer Joe Russo for this sequel to the Netflix action blockbuster hit.

Yeah, but what’s the story?

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission.

Sorry, so what happened in the first Extraction – and what’s the go with the ‘grievous wounds’?

In the first film, Tyler Rake (yep, Hemsworth) played a fearless black market mercenary who embarked on the most deadly extraction of his career when he was enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

As yet, there’s nothing about the new one on Rotten Tomatoes, but the first Extraction did OK, with a 67% critics rating and 70% audience approval.

Dallas King in FlickFeast spoke for many discerning film lovers when he wrote:

it is difficult not to enjoy a film where a man called Rake kills two men with a rake! FlickFeast review of Extraction.

Don’t say

I wonder what the most harrowing extraction of my dentist’s career was.

Do say

I love how photogenic scrapes and bruises look in films and TV – any time I’ve injured myself, I’ve looked like a dropped pizza and it took forever to heal. I’m not actually sure how ‘grievous’ these grievous wounds are. I mean, don’t let it take away from your enjoyment of this high-stakes action film. I’m just saying. Remember that bruise I had from falling in the garden that time? It took about a month to go away and people said my knee looked cooked. Even the little cut on my finger from making dinner the other night. Everyone just looked at that and retched a little – nobody said it was photogenic, even when I posted it on Insta.

Where and when can I see it?

Extraction 2 premieres on Netflix on 16 June.

