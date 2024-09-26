News

Tubi: 5 hidden gems of anime to watch free right now

Romeo's Blue Skies, Fancy Lala, Junkers Come Here and more are ready to stream for free on Tubi.
26 Sep 2024 12:10
Silvi Vann-Wall
Junkers Come Here. Image: Bandai Visual/Triangle Staff

Looking for something to watch for free this weekend? Here are five hidden gems of the anime genre on Tubi, a free streaming service, that you can watch right now.

Romeo’s Blue Skies (1995)

Romeo's Blue Skies. Image: Tubi/Nippon Animation
Genre: drama, coming of age
Studio: Nippon Animation
No# of episodes: One season; 33 episodes
Synopsis: Romeo is a kindhearted and courageous boy living with his family in a small village in Switzerland. Unfortunately, Romeo becomes the interest of a man named Antonio Luini, known as ‘The God of Death,’ who is infamous for buying children and selling them as chimney sweeps in Milan. This series is based on the 1941 novel Die schwarzen Brüder (The Black Brothers) by Swiss author Lisa Tetzner.

ScreenHub: SBS On Demand: 5 films to stream right now

Fancy Lala (1998)

Fancy Lala. Image: Bandai Entertainment/Studio Pierrot
Genre: magical girl, fantasy
Studio: Studio Pierrot
No# of episodes: One season; 26 episodes
Synopsis: Fancy Lala is about a ten year old girl named Miho who likes to draw her own fashion designs. One day she gets a magic pen and drawing pad from a pair of strange little dinosaurs. When she holds the pen and says the magic words, Miho transforms into a teenage version of herself.

Arjuna (2001)

Arjuna. Image: Satelight/Bandai Entertainment
Genre: sci-fi, drama
Studio: Satelight
No# of episodes: One season; 12 episodes
Synopsis: The series follows Juna Ariyoshi, a high school girl chosen to be the ‘Avatar of Time’ and entrusted with saving the dying Earth. The story was inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. Arjuna aired for 12 episodes on TV Tokyo from January to March 2001.

Junkers Come Here (1995)

Junkers Come Here. Image: Bandai Visual/Triangle Staff
Genre: children, fantasy
Studio: Bandai Visual, Triangle Staff
Film runtime: 100m
Synopsis: A young girl, troubled by her parents’ separation, finds comfort in a special little dog name Junkers (pronounced Yoon-kers); a miniature schnauzer who can speak – and grant three wishes.

ScreenHub: Netflix: new shows streaming October 2024

Chronicles of the Going Home Club (2013)

Chronicles Of The Going Home Club. Image: Nomad/Nippon Tv/Na: Nis America
Genre: slice of life, comedy
Studio: Nomad
No# of episodes: One season; 12 episodes
Synopsis: The story follows a group of high school girls who form a ‘Going-Home Club’. Instead of doing regular club activities, the ‘Going-Home Club’ is dedicated to having as much fun as possible, by doing things like playing video games or just feeding pigeons in the park.

All of the above anime titles are available to stream now for free on Tubi.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

