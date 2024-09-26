Netflix: new shows streaming October 2024

Netflix: new this month

2 October

Love is Blind – Season 7

Series. New singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

3 October

Heartstopper – Season 3

Heartstopper Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Read more on ScreenHub.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

TV animated special. The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Starring Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mallory Low.

7 October

The Menedez Brothers

Series. In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Starring Robert J. Thompson, Pamela Bozanich and Hazel Thornton.

8 October

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Ali Wong: Single Lady. Image: Netflix.

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Starring Ali Wong.

11 October

Lonely Planet

Film At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif.

24 October

Territory

Territory. Image: Netflix.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

25 October

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.

30 October

Time Cut

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

31 October

The Diplomat – Season 2

The Diplomat – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell.

Netflix: added in September

27 September

Will & Harper

Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

20 September

His Three Daughters

Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

