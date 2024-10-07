The top 5 new shows streaming this week

Top 5 new shows streaming this week

1. The Franchise (Binge/ HBO – 7 October)

The Franchise. Image: Binge. Top 5 new shows streaming.

The Franchise, directed by Sam Mendes, follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

We’re excited about it because:

‘Flagging superhero franchises are inherently funny and tragic; we’ve always wondered what it’s like to work on a turkey – do you know it’s a failure while you’re making it, and how do you bring your best professional self to work with that sinking feeling? Also, Armando Iannucci has impeccable comedy credentials and we loved his fast-talking BBC political spoof The Thick of It, and the incredible Veep.’

Read more on ScreenHub

2. The Night Caller (7 October – Acorn TV & AMC+)

The Night Caller. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+. Top 5 new shows streaming.

A contemporary (very creepy looking) thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’.

3. La Máquina (Disney+ – 9 October)

La Máquina. Image: Disney+. Top 5 new shows streaming.

Disney+ has benefitted from some top adult foreign-language drama lately – Shōgun anyone? – and this new series directed by Gabriel Ripstein looks set to continue that trend.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

An ageing boxer gets a chance to return to the ring after his manager secures one last shot at a title. But in getting there, they have to contend first with a mysterious underworld force and the boxer’s ailing mind. Starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González.

4. Citadel: Diana (Amazon Prime Video – 10 October)

Citadel: Diana. Image: Prime Video. Top 5 new shows streaming.

Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Hopes are high that this will be a significant improvement on Citadel, which premiered on the platform in May last year:

‘Prime Video’s multi-million dollar spy series Citadel is currently the number-one series on the platform worldwide. But despite the record number of watchers, the early reviews aren’t looking good.’

Read more on ScreenHub.

Ahead of its first series, Amazon described Citadel as an ‘action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre’ and ‘an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series’.

5. Disclaimer (Apple TV+ – 11 October)

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+. Top 5 new shows streaming.

Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The tagline – A forbidden Italian summer. A deadly secret. A grieving father’s revenge. – is tight and promising.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Also on ScreenHub: The top 5 films to stream this week